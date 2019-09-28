Pregnant Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Her Baby Bump In Topless Photo

Teddi's proudly showing off her bump in high heels in a topless selfie.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp is proudly showing off her baby bump in a topless photo shared to her Instagram account on September 27. The stunning reality star – who announced her pregnancy earlier this month – wowed fans on the social media site as she posed for a NSFW selfie in nothing put a pair of white panties.

The shot, which can be seen on the star’s Instagram account, showed the 38-year-old posing with her bump on full display while she covered her chest with her right arm as she snapped the photo in a mirror with her left. Teddi – whose father is musician John Mellencamp – also rocked a pair of strappy silver high heels with her long hair flowing down for the mirror selfie.

In the caption, Mellencamp shared an important and lengthy message about body confidence, noting that we all have the choice to “criticize” or “embrace” our bodies, while she also opened up about how she learned to love herself despite her flaws.

“I spent many years fixated on the stretch marks that run down my inner thighs or the loose skin on my arms I try to pose away in pics,” she wrote in part of the things she tries to hide about herself. “Well not today. Not now,” she continued in the caption of the photo.

“I am loving the skin I am in and feeling damn proud about it. Proud to be unapologetically me; a woman who works hard and believes the best is always yet to come, for my mind, soul and yes, body,” she then continued.

Mellencamp then asked her followers to share their favorite thing about their bodies or something they’re “learning to embrace” about themselves in the comments section.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Teddi opened up about whether she’s hoping for a baby boy or a baby girl while celebrating the opening of fellow RHOBH star Sutton Stracke’s new store.

“I think him and my son really want another boy in the house,” the reality star said, referring to her husband, Edwin Arroyave, and their 5-year-old son Cruz.

“But I’m like, ‘I just want a healthy baby!,'” she added.

Us Weekly confirmed that Teddi – who already shares two children with Edwin (the couple are also parents to 9-year-old daughter Slate) – was expecting her third child earlier this month with the RHOBH star revealing at the time that she was 14 weeks along.

She’s since been proudly showing off her bump, most recently putting her growing middle on display in a sweet Instagram post on September 11 where she called her pregnancy a “miracle.”