Fitness Icon Kayla Itsines Asks If Boyfriend Tobi Pearce Should Do An Abs BBG Workout, Instagram Fans Go Wild

Fitness icon Kayla Itsines and her boyfriend, Tobi Pearce, were all smiles as they packed on the PDA for a recent Instagram share.

The new mother and the father of her child cuddled up for a pic which had fans gushing about how cute they looked together. Kayla wore skimpy black shorts and a navy tank as she leaned back into the arms of her boyfriend. Tobi ignored the camera as he obviously only had eyes for the lovely lady in his arms. He nuzzled the area just beneath Kayla’s ear in smitten adoration.

Of course, Kayla’s fans went wild as they don’t often get to see the man in her life. The brunette has a massive following of over 11.8 million followers who stalk her pages as she regularly posts workout videos or motivational pics to help her legions of fans reach their fitness goals.

This particular image has already racked up over 80,000 likes in just four short hours. Fans love the chemistry between the couple who have just become the parents to five-month-old Arna Leia Pearce. Kayla also loves her man and praised him in the caption of the photo. She said that she could not ask for a better partner or father to their daughter.

Kayla captioned the photo by asking her fans if they would like to see Tobi doing a BBG (Bikini Body Guide) workout. Her followers immediately weighed in and the response seems to indicate that they would very much like to see the CEO of SWEAT getting down and dirty.

“I do!!!!!!!! And you two are literally goals!!!!!!!” “Omg yes!!!” “Haha YES!???????????? My husband txt me that he wanted a workout to do with his army buddies so I sent him your ” extreme abs” and had a good laugh to myself.” “Haha you two are adorable!!???? I remember you mentioned about how Tobi trained you and you were sore for days, its your turn now Kayla!!???????????????????? Can’t wait for the videos!”

Tobi himself is no stranger to extreme HIIT workouts. In fact, he is the co-founder of the BBG as he and Kayla developed it together. According to Business Insider, the engaged couple hs a combined fortune of $46 million, no mean feat for a man who was once homeless and lived from his car. The 27-year-old millionaire also founded SWEAT, an app which hosts various fitness programs for those who are looking for all their workout needs on one platform.

Although he and Kayla co-founded BBG, she has become the face of the renowned program. She has a passion to help women from different walks of life achieve their dream bodies. The Inquisitr reported that even Olivia Culpo said, “I also really love the Kayla Itsines at-home workouts, they kick my butt!” It appears as if “Kayla’s Army” knows no bounds and that celebrities, and ordinary folk alike, love her fitness routines.

But Kayla and Tobi’s attention seems to have shifted from building their fitness empire to raising their little girl. The 28-year old recently shared an adorable photo of their daughter. It seems as if her priorities are firmly in place and that little Arna has become her entire world.