‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Sneak Peek Video: Adam Reveals The Truth To Victor

The Young and the Restless spoilers sneak peek video offers an exclusive look at next week’s show. The scene brings Adam and Victor face to face after Adam believing he’d caused Victor’s death for the last week.

Adam (Mark Grossman) broke down in grief after Nick (Joshua Morrow) asked him to attend Victor’s (Eric Braeden) memorial. Recently, Adam broke his son, Connor’s (Judah Mackey) heart. Connor begged Adam to stay, but Adam remained unmoved. However, Adam received a text, and he rushed to the Ranch.

Once he got there, Adam walked in and saw Victor sitting at his chessboard. In the sneak peek, Victor questions his son about how long Adam has known that he’s alive. Shaking, Adam admits that he’s not known the news for very long. The Mustache wants to know who tipped off Adam, but for Adam, it’s neither here nor there, so he doesn’t give up his source. Adam tells his dad that as soon as he heard the old man didn’t pass away, he had to rush over to see for himself, and there he finds Victor in the flesh. Adam reveals he plans to leave Genoa City — for good. Adam made his plans even before he heard the good news. Victor remains calm.

Adam is clearly hurting, but Victor certainly wants to know more. Is Adam so upset because his plan did not work or because it did work? Victor tells Adam that he knows about the pill switch. However, the question he wants to be answered is whether or not Adam meant to hurt him or kill him with the doubled dosage. Victor needs to know if his son was overcome with grief or not over the thought of hurting his father. That answer is the crux of their future relationship.

For Adam, though, the answer is insignificant. He believes it is all way too late for anything to change. Older and wiser Victor implores his son to reconsider. It is never too late to make amends and move forward on a different path. Victor advises Adam that he’s been at this point in the past, and Victor always ended up figuring it out. The Inquisitr recently reported that Adam stuns Victor before it’s all said and done.

Ever since his return to Genoa City, Adam has struggled. Both women in his life, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Sharon (Sharon Case), turned him down. He is almost entirely alone, and Adam’s siblings are not interested in making up for lost time with their brother. For Adam, the whole problem is Victor and the fact that Victor raised his other children but not him.