Nancy Pelosi On William Barr: ‘He’s Gone Rogue’ To Protect Donald Trump

Speaker Pelosi accused Barr of partaking in a cover-up to protect Trump against the fallout of the Ukraine phone call controversy.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leveled an accusation against Attorney General William Barr on Friday claiming he has “gone rogue” in efforts to protect President Donald Trump from the fallout of the explosive controversy surrounding the Ukraine phone call.

According to The Hill, while appearing on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Pelosi charged Barr with playing defense for the president in what she called a “cover-up” of a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — a call in which Trump’s opponents argue he pressured the foreign leader into digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for the release of much-needed U.S. military aid money.

“I think it’s sad, to have a Justice Department go so rogue,” she continued. “Well, they have been for a while. And now it just makes matters worse,” Pelosi said.

She doubled down, implying that Barr’s actions to protect the president “is a cover-up of a cover-up.”

Pelosi’s comments concerning Barr’s behavior in the wake of the growing scandal are her first since she formally announced an impeachment inquiry against the president on Tuesday, a move that was in stark contrast to her previous feelings on beginning the impeachment process.

Many Democrats, who were already lining up a push for impeachment, including a majority of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, believe that the transcript of the phone call between Trump and Zelensky is clear evidence that the president engaged in a type of quid pro quo.

Trump’s supporters interpret the same transcript as a clear indication of no foul play whatsoever, which has led to fierce criticism from top GOP politicians against Democrats calling for the president’s impeachment.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Americans are essentially split on whether or not Trump should be impeached. A recent poll indicated that 49 percent are in favor of the move and 46 percent are against impeachment, with 5 percent unsure.

Lee Miringoff, the director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, explained that if Democrats want to see a successful impeachment process move through the system, there’s a lot of work to be done as far as swaying public opinion.

“Democrats in the House have work to do to convince people of the usefulness of their case… independents still need to be convinced,” Miringoff said.

On Friday, in what was seen as one of the first moves in the impeachment process since Pelosi’s Tuesday announcement, top House leadership issued a subpoena to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as The Inquisitr reported. The subpoena demanded that Pompeo turn over requested documents in the Ukraine phone call case, providing him a firm, one-week time frame to comply.