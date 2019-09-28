Jennifer Lopez Looks Smoking Hot In White Blazer With Plunging Neckline

Jennifer Lopez is constantly stunning her 102 million Instagram followers with sizzling selfies and behind-the-scenes peeks into her life. Now that she has a YouTube channel, she has been sharing even more about herself with her followers, and bringing them all along as she works on movies, prepares for her tours, and more.

Recently, Lopez shared an Instagram update with two stunning shots from a pop-up shop that took place for the launch of her newest fragrance, Promise. Lopez has been in the fragrance game for a while now, but she still seems to have a passion for it.

In the snap, Lopez decided to go chic and monochromatic in an all white look that flaunted her assets. Lopez rocked a white blazer with statement shoulder pads and a plunging neckline. The bottom of the blazer had some volume to it, and she belted it at the waist to highlight her hourglass figure. Though the blazer would have been sexy enough with a simple tank underneath it, Lopez decided to amp things up by wearing it with nothing at all underneath. A hint of cleavage was on display, thanks to the plunging neckline, and Lopez looked gorgeous in the ensemble.

She paired the daring blazer with a simple white pencil skirt that hugged all her curves and made her look flawless. Lopez’s hair was blown out in a sleek style, and she rocked a neutral makeup look that drew attention to her natural beauty. She added a few pieces of bling to finish off the look, including two bracelets and a few rings. She kept her neckline bare, however, to highlight the plunging cut of the blazer.

Lopez posed in front of a stunning, reflective copper sculpture that gave the event a luxurious vibe. She posed next to a bottle of her perfume displayed on a ledge, and in the second snap of her update, she shared the advertisement for the fragrance. Lopez herself appeared in the advertisement for the perfume, looking flawless in barely any clothing at all.

Loading...

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the shot, and celebrated with her by giving the post over 1 million likes in just 23 hours.

“If I could triple like this I would,” one fan said.

Lopez also recently announced another major milestone in her career. She, along with singer Shakira, will be performing together for the upcoming Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, as The Inquisitr reported. Fans will have to tune in to the big event to get a glimpse of the two powerhouse performers on stage together.