Tammy Hembrow Sizzles In Barely There Blue Lingerie For New Instagram Bathroom Selfie

Australian Instagram superstar and fitness model Tammy Hembrow likely dropped several jaws in her most recent post on the social media platform. In the photo, Tammy is rocking nothing but some blue satin-and-lace lingerie in a bathroom selfie, showing off the insanely toned body that she’s well known for.

In the caption, Tammy revealed that the bra and undies are from a company called Lounge Underwear. She didn’t share the name of the design in her caption, but it looks like she might be wearing the “Navy Blossom Balcony Bra and Thong,” which retails for $65 on their website.

The photo accumulated more than 130,000 likes in one hour and over 900 comments.

In the comments section, fans raved over the photos and showered Tammy with compliments. One of those comments came from another model with an enviable figure and millions of followers on Instagram: Demi Rose Mawby. Demi chose to use three heart eye emoji to express her feelings about the photo.

But fans without verified Instagram accounts chimed in as well.

“Omg, you look so good,” one fan commented.

“Smokin,” another commenter wrote.

Others seemed to be begging for her attention.

“Reply back please you’re such an inspiration,” one eager follower asked.

Tammy is likely used to getting this type of commentary on her Instagram page, as she regularly posts tantalizing photos of herself on the platform. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she has worn lingerie in an Instagram snap before.

In May, she posted a photo of herself as she posed on her bedroom floor wearing a sheer, lacy bra and undies that left little to the imagination. The photo currently has close to 360,000 likes on Instagram with a little over 1,600 comments. These pieces are also by Lounge Underwear and the set is called the “Lemon Balcony Bra and Thong.” It also retails for $65.

Although Tammy is known for showing off her fit body in skimpy clothing, the mother-of-two confessed in an interview with Holr Magazine to probably not working out as much as most of her followers think she does.

“Like many working moms can probably relate to, your workload and family often dictates how often you can get to the gym,” she said. “Currently, I try to fit in at least three days a week into my schedule. That’s what I also recommend in my booty programs and on my app.”

So if you aren’t hitting the gym every day, you have something in common with Tammy Hembrow.