Watch UC Sampdoria Vs. Inter Milan Stream Live: Serie A Start Time, Preview, Inter Aim For 6th Straight Win

Inter Milan hope to remain one of only two perfect clubs in Europe's five major leagues with a win over last-place UC Sampdoria.

Inter Milan’s offseason managerial change, bringing in former Juventus and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to replace Luciano Spalletti, as The Inquisitr reported, has paid off in a big way — at least early in the season. After suffering a scare mid-week against SS Lazio, Inter now face the Serie A cellar-dwellers UC Sampdoria, who have lost four off their five outings so far this season. In other words, Inter stands a good chance of stretching their record to a perfect 6-0 under Conte — which would make them one of only two teams with a perfect record in any of the five major European leagues, along with English Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Conte’s men will try to extend their flawless start in the match that will stream live from Genoa.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Serie A match Saturday, pitting the perfect, 5-0 Inter Milan against last-place UC Sampdoria, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 36,599-seat Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy, on Saturday, September 28.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 4 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the livestream at noon EDT on Saturday, or 9 a.m. PDT. Fans in India can catch the stream starting at 9:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Saturday night.

Inter had a struggle against Lazio, however, needing several clutch saves from Samir Handanovic — making his 300th appearance for Inter — to hold off the Roman club, according to an AFP report. A 23rd-minute header from fullback Danilo D’Ambrosio provided the only goal, and the one needed, for Inter’s fifth victory.

The Nerazzuri, however, must avoid looking past the last-place Sampdoria side, as they face the most monumental test of the season — and of Conte’s young Inter tenure — when they take on Spanish champions FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, in a crucial UEFA Champions League showdown.

Goalkeeper Samir Handanovich saved Inter’s perfect record at mid-week. Gabriele Maltinti / Getty Images

Loading...

To watch a free live online stream of the UC Sampdoria vs. Inter Milan Italian Serie A match, use the link offered by ESPN+, the subscription sports network affiliated with sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Blucerchiati vs. Nerazzurri matchup at no charge. ESPN+ is avaialble through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as Apple TV, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire.

In the United Kingdom, streaming video will be provided by Free Sports TV, while in Italy, the game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2019-2020 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. In India, Serie A Pass will be the exclusive source for a livestream of the Serie A midweek match.

Throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. A comprehensive list of streaming links for those and other outlets around the globe that will carry the UC Sampdoria vs. Inter Milan match live is available by checking out LiveSoccer TV.