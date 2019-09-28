Justin Bieber Shares Throwback Picture Of ‘Where It All Began’ With Hailey Baldwin

Fresh-faced kids Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin met in The Today Show lobby in New York City a decade before the pair became engaged last July.

“Look at the classic Bieber shake of the hair. That means I like you, I think,” remarked Carson Daly in a voiceover as an old video took a peek inside Justin’s formal introduction to Hailey by her dad, Stephen Baldwin.

Interestingly, Hailey’s dad called himself Steve when the Baldwin brother told the Canadian pop star that he and Hailey “have been enjoying [his] music.” Counting backward, that would have made Justin about age 14 while Hailey was still a preteen.

Meanwhile, Justin took to his Instagram on September 27 and uploaded a still photograph of the pair that was likely taken a day other than when they met — but nonetheless long ago. That was noticeable since their clothing was different in the video from what the two were wearing in the snap.

In the image, shared with Justin’s 119.4 million Instagram followers, Hailey was rocking a black sweater while Justin had donned a white t-shirt and a dog tag necklace. His hair was still styled in his signature version of the bowl cut while her hair was worn down, hitting just about shoulder-length while the front was flipped over, indicating Hailey may have been growing out her bangs.

Hailey and Justin seemed to be chummy in the throwback photo. She had her arm around his shoulder as the index finger of her other hand was pointed at the Biebs.

Within an hour of being uploaded, more than 2.5 million followers liked the sweet shot of young Justin and Hailey while all kinds of fans wrote about his most recent share.

Among them was Kylie Jenner who remarked, “This is amazing.”

“Oh, my heart. How adorable!” said Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette, who added a heart-faced emoji to her comment.

That being said, as grown-up Hailey and Justin get ready to tie the knot for a second time in a formal ceremony after being wed in a registry office, the young couple will surely need some tips for dealing with the anxiety. After all, trepidation is typically a byproduct of such a serious occasion. Luckily, Justin shared some advice last month on social media that should help quell any nasty nerves.

Justin learned this information that centers around the concept of grounding from his grandmother, according to The Inquisitr.

As soon as anxiety hits, the afflicted person should look around their immediate environment to “find five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell and one thing you can taste.”

Hopefully, Justin’s dear relative’s assistance in this matter will not be necessary as Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber marry in a church before family and friends in the very near future. Stay tuned.