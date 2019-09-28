NBA Rumors: Bucks, GSW Could Explore Giannis Antetokounmpo-For-D’Angelo Russell Blockbuster Deal, Per ‘Forbes’

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo demand a trade to the Golden State Warriors?

The departure of Kevin Durant has undeniably affected the Golden State Warriors’ chances of reclaiming their throne in the 2019-20 NBA season. Though they still have the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the Warriors’ road to the 2020 NBA Finals won’t be easy, especially with the emergence of numerous powerhouse teams in the Western Conference. However, it may not take long before the Warriors return from being the heavy favorite to win the NBA championship once again.

According to a previous The Inquisitr article, the Warriors are emerging as a “big threat” to go after reigning MVP and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2021. Antetokounmpo would certainly be an incredible acquisition for the Warriors as his presence as the best active players in the league could give them a very strong chance of continuing their dynasty.

The potential arrival of Antetokounmpo would boost the Warriors’ performance on both ends of the floor. Last season, the 24-year-old power forward averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.3 steals while shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 25.6 percent from beyond the arc. In his recent article, Patrick Murray of Forbes suggested three possible ways regarding how the Warriors would be able to bring Antetokounmpo to Golden State.

Of all the three options he mentioned, Murray said that the “pre-agency trade” would be the best scenario for the Warriors. As Murray noted, the Warriors could explore trading a package centered on All-Star point guard D’Angelo Russell to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Bucks. However, before the Warriors proceed with the deal, there is one major condition that needs to be met — Antetokounmpo should decline to sign an extension with the Bucks and express his desire to leave.

“The final option is probably the Warriors best, and conversely least likeliest, of the three. Pre-agency is all the rage in the NBA these days, with stars demanding trades ahead of their contracts expiring. If, and it’s a big if, Antetokounmpo were to turn down that massive extension and let the Bucks know he intends to leave the following summer, the entire NBA would be lining up with their best offer. For the Warriors, that would probably be built around Russell and whatever picks they can muster. They could include a couple of other pieces such as Looney and offer to take back salary in exchange.”

The suggested blockbuster deal would enable the Warriors to acquire one of the best active players in the NBA while keeping their championship core intact. Unfortunately for the Warriors’ fans, there’s only a minimal chance for this scenario to happen. As of now, Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn’t shown any sign that he’s no longer happy in Milwaukee and he has also said on numerous occasions that he has no intention of teaming up with other NBA superstars just to win a title.