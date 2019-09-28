Watch Getafe CF Vs. FC Barcelona Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Barca Can Finally Break Into La Liga Top 4

Defending La Liga champions FC Barcelona hope to earn back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they travel to face Getafe CF.

Defending, back-to-back Spanish La Liga champions FC Barcelona is off to a slow start in the 2019-2020 season, currently sitting in seventh place on just 10 points after six rounds of play. The Blaugrana have yet to win back-to-back games this season – a streak they will try to break when they face one of last season’s most surprising sides, Getafe CF, on Saturday after getting past Villareal 2-1 at mid-week. But they will have to do it without five-time Ballon D’or winner Lionel Messi. Barcelona suffered a blow in the mid-week game when Messi, making his first start of the season after recovering from a calf injury, went down again, this time with an adductor strain, according to Bleacher Report.

With no timetable for Messi’s return, Barcelona will need to rally once again in the match that will stream live from the greater Madrid town of Getafe.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Getafe CF vs. FC Barcelona Saturday La Liga Round 7 clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Central European Daylight Time on Saturday, September 28, at the 26,800-seat Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Getafe, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 2 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the livestream gets underway at 10 a.m. EDT or 7 a.m. PDT. Fans in China can log in to the live online stream at 10 p.m. on Saturday night, China Standard Time, while in the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 11 p.m. Western Indonesian Time, 9 p.m. Eastern, on Saturday.

As for Getafe, The Inquisitr reported that the club that was relegated just three years earlier stunned the Spanish league by coming within two points of their first UEFA Champions League qualification.

This season, Getafe has won only one game while losing one with a frustrating four draws, leaving them in 10th place with seven points from six matches. Getafe has defeated Barcelona only twice in 27 meetings, and not at all since 2011.

Alex Caparros / Getty Images

To watch the Getafe CF vs. FC Barcelona La Liga Round 7 match stream live, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service, however, requires cable or satellite service subscriber credentials, from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans without access to BeIn Sports on cable or satellite, here’s how to watch the Getafe vs. Barca game free of charge. Fans should sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each comes with a seven-day trial, allowing fans to watch the Getafe vs. Blaugrana match stream live online for free.

Fans in selected countries can also stream the match via Facebook Live. A free stream will be hosted on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the La Liga match. In the United Kingdom, Premier Sports will carry the live online stream. For a comprehensive list with streaming links to those outlets — and dozens more around the globe set to offer a live online stream of Getafe CF vs. FC Barcelona — be sure to consult Live Soccer TV.