Britney Spears Celebrates ‘Transition’ With Sexy Instagram Photos: ‘Hope Y’all Haven’t Forgotten About Me’

Britney Spears shared a series of revealing concert photos with her Instagram followers.

Britney Spears recently shared an update on what’s been going on in her life with her fans, and it had the “Toxic” singer’s admirers flooding her Instagram page with words of encouragement and support.

Britney is a big fan of Flashback Friday, and she often delights her Instagram followers by celebrating the weekly social media tradition with some of her best throwback photos. Her most recent #FBF post is a slideshow of six different snapshots, and all of them are concert photos.

In the first two images, Spears is pictured wearing a sequined bra with tiny black underwear and stockings that are fishnet on the top, black on the bottom. Her outfit in the second two snapshots is a sparkly, Barbie-pink bodysuit with a halter neck and cutouts on the front. The first of those two images provides fans with a view of Britney’s peachy backside.

In the next-to-last photo, Britney is wearing a black bondage-style outfit with black fishnets. The final image is of the “Gimme More” songstress rocking a green sequined bodysuit with a plunging neckline and a large cutout right underneath the bust.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Britney Spears let her followers know that she didn’t want them to forget her, even though it had been less than 24 hours since she gave them a mini fashion show in one of her Instagram videos.

Britney Spears’ latest Instagram post wasn’t just about her eye-catching concert costumes. In addition to sharing the revealing snapshots, she revealed that she’s been going through a “transition” in her life. She noted that she’s been working in the entertainment industry since she was 8-years-old, and the 37-year-old music icon hinted that she might need a bit of a breather, informing her fans that she’s currently trying to focus on what she really wants in life.

It’s unclear whether Britney meant that she was taking a break from performing and making music when she revealed that she’s taking time to “stop and reflect,” but her fans made sure to let her know that they’re always here for her no matter what.

“FORGET…about YOU? you must be dreaming we love you!!!!!” read one response to her post.

“We love you and always miss your art, but your happiness is the first priority. Xoxo,” read another remark.

“We’ll never forget you! Focus on what you really want, you deserve it girl,” another supportive fan wrote.

As reported by Wonderwall, Britney Spears has spent much of this year embroiled in a legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over the conservatorship that has given him control over much of the megastar’s life. He was forced to temporarily relinquish this power over to his daughter’s care manager due to health issues, and while Britney may only be getting a temporary reprieve from her father calling the shots, the mother-of-two is reportedly enjoying her “taste of freedom.”

“It’s a lot to deal with,” and insider recently told Grazia. “But she wants to prove that she’s tough enough to sustain all the twists and turns, and show the world she can stand on her own two feet and make decisions for herself again.”