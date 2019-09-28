Amber Rose, 9 Months Pregnant, Rocks Skintight Spandex & She’s About To Pop

Amber Rose recently went fully braless grabbing Indian food, as The Inquisitr reported. Now, the model and soon-to-be mom has made a fresh new headline — with a fresh new look. As fans are likely aware, the 35-year-old is due any day now, with her second pregnancy having reached the nine-month mark. Amber hasn’t held back on keeping fans updated with her growing bump, with a brand new image of the blonde landing on her social media just today.

Amber’s photo seemed to replicate one of those scenarios where celebrities repost paparazzi images. While Amber didn’t confirm who had taken the snap, it did seem to be a candid one, with the star walking as she paraded her enormous bump. It seems that Amber has fully embraced the idea of donning maternity wear, as today’s look featured the mother-of-one taking the comfortable athleisurewear route.

Amber was seen in spandex that couldn’t get much tighter. The star had outfitted herself in a pair of tight leggings in multi-tonal blue, with the lower part rising comfortably up to cover Amber’s big bump. Whether or not the piece was a bodysuit wasn’t too clear, as Amber covered her upper half with a blue jacket. That said, with her big and healthy-looking bump on show, Amber did seem out to prove that pregnancy rocks. The star appeared in white sneakers to match her baseball cap, with her trademark blond buzzcut visible underneath it.

The update quickly proved to be popular, racking up over 181,000 likes in just 25 minutes. Fans had likely eyed up Amber’s caption — while it was brief, she seemed to suggest that females really have with a certain power. Given that Amber has been showing her feminine empowerment side throughout her pregnancy, the caption seemed fitting.

This pregnancy has definitely been high-profile. Amber has been updating her Instagram with photos showing that growing bump with her signature fierce attitude, with a particularly notable update seeing the star pose in a bikini with her legs spread at the 8-month mark. Indeed, this girl doesn’t do things by half.

Loading...

Then again, previous updates have also shown Amber in super-stylish dresses, with a powder blue maternity dress donned recently.

Amber is expecting her second child with boyfriend and baby daddy Alexander “AE” Edwards. Amber is already a mother to a daughter named Violet – presumably, this child is looking forward to having a younger sibling. The model has also remained very visible in public – while the final stages of pregnancy might see a woman want to spend her time on the couch, Amber has proven that she’s active.

Fans wishing to see more of Amber should follow her Instagram.