Ashley Graham Dazzles Instagram In Fiery Red Lingerie, Flaunting Baby Bump In Provocative Pose

Ashley Graham turned up the temperature on her Instagram page on Friday when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking some fiery hot satin lingerie. Ashley, who is arguably the most successful plus-sized model in the world is currently pregnant and the luxe-looking bar a and undies do a great job of flaunting her baby bump.

In the caption, Ashley revealed that the set was from Addition Elle, a fashion brand that designs clothes for plus-sized women. The model has her own capsule collection with the company and it looks like the set she’s wearing in the post might be from that collection.

Ashley’s fans cheered her on in the comments section.

“Literally glowing,” wrote celebrity fitness trainer Kira Stokes.

“Beautiful mama,” one fan wrote before adding two heart-eye emojis to heir comment.

“Stunning,” another fan commented.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ashley announced her pregnancy a couple of weeks ago with an adorable video post on Instagram alongside her husband, Justin Irvin.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” the 31-year-old-brunette beauty wrote in the caption of the announcement video. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!”

Since that time, Ashley hasn’t been shy about showing off her growing baby belly.

She has posed nude for one of her Instagram photos and was praised for not photoshopping her body’s “imprecfections”

She also showed that a baby bump won’t stop her from having an iconic red carpet moment. At the 7th annual Fashion Media Awards, Ashely rocked a shiny skintight dress in red and looked extremely confident while doing so. She also wore a partially sheer black gown from British fashion brand 16 Arlington to the recent Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week.

Ashley has become one of the leading icons of the body positive movement in the fashion industry, so it makes sense that she’d continue to push the envelope while showing off her pregnancy.

Ashley has become renowned for being the first plus-sized model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, but she has publicly said that she dislikes the term “plus-sized” mostly because of the negative connotations attached to it.

“I think the word ‘plus-size’ is so divisive to women,” she said in an interview with CBS This Morning before adding that it is often used to imply that women in that “category” don’t take care of themselves.

“And that is none of this,” she said, in reference to her body.