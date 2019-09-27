Hailee Steinfeld Looks Stunning In Silver Dress With Scandalously High Slit

Actress and pop star Hailee Steinfeld had her 12.3 million Instagram followers stunned recently when she shared a gorgeous double Instagram update that flaunted her physique.

In the picture, Hailee stood on a balcony with glass sides that overlooked a peaceful beach in Malibu. The waves lapped at the shore and the sky was a clear blue. Hailee put her svelte physique on full display in a silver dress that transformed her into a total bombshell. The dress was crafted from a metallic silver fabric that reflected the sunshine and clung to her curves. The top was a simple v-neck that revealed a hint of cleavage, and exposed plenty of skin thanks to the delicate spaghetti straps.

The dress also had a slit that went all the way up to Hailee’s hip, and she posed with one leg placed forward so that her toned thigh was on full display.

In the second snap she shared, Hailee offered a more closely cropped view of her look. She braced one hand on the balcony while the other delicately rested on her neck, and her brunette locks were blowing in the wind. Hailee opted for a neutral makeup look that allowed her natural beauty to shine through.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the post, and it received over 229,000 likes within just one hour, including a like from dancer, actress and television personality Julianne Hough.

Her followers had nothing but compliments for the brunette beauty, which they shared with her in the comments section.

“You are so stunning hailee!” one follower said.

“How does it feel knowing you’re the most beautiful person in the world?” another fan questioned.

“You’re so cute,” another fan added.

One follower commented “you are so gorgeous, its unbelievable.”

While she looked ethereal and flawless in her most recent Instagram update, Hailee recently shared a picture that had her followers gasping for all the wrong reasons.

The talented starlet shared a snap of the cover photo for her new single, “Afterlife.” In the shot, Hailee posed in garments from an earlier era that emphasized her tiny waist, which was made even smaller thanks to a tightly laced corset. Hailee’s waist looked impossibly slim in the shot, and many of her fans were worried about what impact the garment could potentially have on her organs, as The Inquisitr reported.

Fans will have to ensure they’re following the talented singer and actress on Instagram to guarantee they don’t miss a single one of her sizzling snaps in the future.