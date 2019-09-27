19-Year-Old Tarsha Whitmore Spills Out Of Sheer Black Lingerie & Fans Are Losing Their Minds

Tarsha Whitmore has fans losing their minds. The Australian model and social media sensation is a regular headline-maker with her killer bikini body: as The Inquisitr reported recently, Tarsha caused a bit of wowing in a tiny and gold bikini.

Today is seeing Tarsha rock sexy lingerie. The 19-year-old took to Instagram just in time for the weekend with a sultry bathroom shot that ticked boxes for flaunting this star’s sensational curves, although it never feels too pushy with Tarsha. Fans of this model seem just as taken aback by her fierce beauty and heart-warming smile as they do her killer assets. That said, were Tarsha’s account solely filled with t-shirts and jeans, her Instagram following might not be quite as high as it is.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it.

Tarsha’s photo today showed her posing in front of her bathroom mirror. Tarsha had been photographed from behind as she gazed at herself in the glass, with the camera appearing to have taken in the blonde’s frame just perfectly. Tarsha was seen in a super-sexy black bra and briefs set, with sheer fabrics upping the ante. Likewise racy was a thong finish to the briefs. Tarsha was seen with her bombshell blonde hair down, both hands placed on a white counter, and her stunning facial features accentuated by highlighting and bronzing. Of course, there was a pretty major cleavage display, likely contributing to fans appearing to lose it.

“I nearly just drove my car off the road looking at this,” one fan wrote with alien emoji.

“AHHHHHHHH,” another fan wrote.

“Wow no words” was another comment.

“YASS,” another user wrote.

Indeed, it did seem that fans just couldn’t get enough of Tarsha today. The model does seem to have that effect on her followers, with the star’s overall following quickly climbing. Tarsha currently has 548,000 Instagram followers. While the following may seem relatively low compared to the likes of models such as Sara Underwood or Lindsey Pelas, it’s worth remembering that Tarsha is only 19.

Tarsha celebrated a major milestone this summer. The model has been cherry-picked by Oh Polly to be a brand ambassador. Tarsha seems to take the role seriously, with regular posts seeing her name-dropping the affordable clothing label. Today did see a brand mentioned, but it wasn’t Oh Polly – Tarsha does switch it up. Also mentioned in Tarsha’s caption was her boyfriend – it looked like she was waiting for him.

Fans wishing to see just what Tarsha rocks next should follow her Instagram.