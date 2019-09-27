19-Year-Old Tarsha Whitmore Spills Out Of Sheer Black Lingerie & Fans Are Losing Their Minds

Tarsha Whitmore has fans losing their minds. The Australian model and social media sensation is a regular headline-maker with her killer bikini body. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she wowed her fans by posing in a tiny gold bikini.

In today’s update, Tarsha was photographed rocking sexy lingerie. The 19-year-old took to Instagram just in time for the weekend with a sultry bathroom shot that ticked boxes by flaunting this star’s sensational curves, although it never feels too pushy when she poses for such photos. Fans of this model seem just as taken aback by her fierce beauty and heartwarming smile as they were by her killer assets. That said, if Tarsha mostly posed in t-shirts and jeans, her Instagram following might not be quite as high as it is — if you’ve got it, flaunt it.

Tarsha’s photo from today saw her pose in front of a bathroom mirror. She had been photographed from behind as she gazed at herself in the glass, with the camera appearing to have taken in the blonde’s frame just perfectly. The model rocked a super-sexy black bra and briefs set, upping the ante with the sheer material. Likewise racy was a thong finish to the briefs.

Tarsha was photographed with her bombshell blond hair down, both hands placed on a white counter, and her stunning facial features accentuated by highlighting and bronzing. Of course, she ended up displaying a lot of cleavage, likely making a lot of fans seemingly lose it.

“I nearly just drove my car off the road looking at this,” one fan wrote with alien emoji.

“AHHHHHHHH,” another fan wrote.

“Wow no words,” read another comment.

“YASS,” a fourth user wrote.

Indeed, it did seem that fans just couldn’t get enough of Tarsha today. The model does seem to have that effect on her followers, with the star’s overall following quickly climbing — currently, she has 548,000 Instagram followers. While the following may seem relatively low compared to the likes of models such as Sara Underwood or Lindsey Pelas, it’s worth remembering that Tarsha is only 19.

Tarsha celebrated a major milestone this summer, as the model was selected by Oh Polly to be a brand ambassador. She seems to take the role seriously, with regular posts seeing her name-drop the affordable clothing label. While a brand was mentioned in today’s caption, it wasn’t Oh Polly – Tarsha does switch it up. Also mentioned in Tarsha’s caption was her boyfriend, as it looked like she was waiting for him.

Fans wishing to see just what Tarsha rocks next should follow her Instagram.