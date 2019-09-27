American UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Shows Off Incredible Abs And Bikini Bod In New Instagram Share

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste is popular among her legions of followers on Instagram for her incredible body and sense of style. Knowing that fans can never get enough of her hotness, the model posts several pictures every week to excite them, and on Friday, she once again delivered.

Following her picture-posting ritual, the model took to her page and shared a new sultry bikini snapshot that instantly sent temperatures soaring. Rocking a revealing, yet stylish neon-yellow bikini, Arianny sat on a sun lounger to pose for the picture while soaking up the sun at the same time. The keyhole cutout feature of her bikini top allowed Arianny to flash an ample amount of skin, also showing off her incredible abs and long legs to tease her fans.

The model opted for minimal makeup, wore her brunette tresses into soft waves, accessorizing with a few silver bracelets, a straw hat, and a beaded necklace. In the caption, she informed her fans that the bikini was from the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova, which is a preferred choice among Instagram models from all over the world.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured at the Grand Isle Resort & Spa, which is located on the Emerald Bay Beach in Exuma, Bahamas.

Within 30 minutes of going live, the picture amassed more than 7,000 likes. About a hundred comments where fans and followers praised Arianny for her incredible figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

Apart from Arianny’s regular fans and followers, fellow UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer and Alyssa also liked the picture to show appreciation and support.

“You’re so hot. You look amazing in anything and everything you put on,” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“Ever since [I saw you on] that Maxim cover l, I fell in love [with you],” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, a third fan — who couldn’t seem to contain his feelings for the model — wrote the following comment.

“I love you too much Arianny Celeste, I want to make love to you over and over again.”

Loading...

A day ago, Arianny treated her fans to a booty picture where she could be seen wearing a black bikini and posing with her back turned toward the camera. Within seven hours of going live, the picture gathered more than 19,000 likes and about 150 comments.

According to a previous article by The Inquisitr, the UFC octagon girl started her MMA career in 2006. Quoting Maxim magazine, the article revealed that Arianny was initially scared of MMA but gradually developed respect for the fighters after seeing what they go through to stay fit and win the matches.