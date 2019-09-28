Gwen Stefani Wades Into Politics With Response To Donald Trump Tweet, And Some Fans Aren’t Happy

Gwen Stefani responded to a tweet about President Donald Trump and the whistleblower who has drawn his ire.

One of Gwen Stefani’s recent Twitter comments has left some fans scratching their heads, while others are warning the “Hollaback Girl” singer not to get political if she wants their support.

Late Thursday night, Stefani responded to a news story that had been tweeted by Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough and retweeted by director Ron Howard, whom Gwen mentioned in her reply. The article Scarborough had shared was a Washington Post piece about the whistleblower who accused President Donald Trump of asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to interfere in the U.S. presidential election by investigating the son of a political opponent, former vice president Joe Biden.

Scarborough’s tweet included a quote from the Washington Post story.

“Trump shattered another norm Thursday by alluding to violence and possible death for the whistleblower’s sources in an apparent warning to witnesses inside the government who might be asked to testify against him,” it read.

Gwen Stefani responded to the tweet with two words.

“I can,” she wrote.

It’s unclear whether Gwen was directly responding to the substance of the tweet. If this were the case, her response would seemingly suggest that she has potentially damaging information about the president and could testify against him. It’s also possible that she mistakenly responded to the tweet about Trump. Whatever the case may be, her actions left some of her followers confused.

“Confused, ‘I can’? What’s the meaning?” responded one fan.

Others assumed that Gwen was purposely wading into politics, and they warned The Voice coach not to do so if she wanted to avoid losing fans.

“Don’t go there, you are just starting to get more fans because of Blake so don’t put politics in the mix because it won’t turn out great for you!! JS,” read one remark.

“Gwen don’t fall for democrats hatred toward our president who’s doing wonders for the people. This is how they twist his words,” wrote another fan. “Don’t fall for it. This is how celebrities are losing fans.”

Gwen Stefani is the only coach on Season 17 of The Voice who hasn’t shared her opinion of President Donald Trump. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, John Legend has called the president “a joke and a conman and a clown,” and Kelly Clarkson has spoken out against Trump multiple times, saying that she’d vote for anyone over the current commander-in-chief.

Blake Shelton, Gwen’s country musician boyfriend, is the only current coach on The Voice who has had anything positive to say about Donald Trump.

“Whether you love him or hate him, he says what he thinks, and he has proven that you don’t always have to be so afraid,” Shelton told Billboard in 2016. “A lot of people are pulling for him, no matter how much Hollywood fights it.”

Those who are wondering whether Blake Shelton’s girlfriend has decided to get political will just have to wait and see if Gwen Stefani clarifies her tweet.