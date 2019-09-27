Kara Del Toro Looks Smoking Hot In White Mini Dress That Flaunts Insane Cleavage

Maxim model Kara Del Toro had her 1 million Instagram followers drooling with her latest update, which showcased all her curves.

The buxom bombshell shared a snap of herself in a tight white mini dress that flaunted her ample assets in every way imaginable. The dress she rocked had a bodice consisting of small cups that could barely contain her curves, which were held up by thin spaghetti straps. Plenty of cleavage was on display thanks to the minimal fabric of the bodice, and Kara drew further attention to her assets by accessorizing with a few layered necklaces.

The waist of the dress had a corset detail that laced up the front, cinching in Kara’s waist and making her hourglass physique more defined. The length of the dress likewise had her followers drooling, as it barely came to mid-thigh and consequently exposed plenty of her toned, tanned legs.

The sides of the little white dress had ruching on them, which made her curves even more exaggerated. Kara’s hair flowed down her body in tousled waves, and she kept her makeup fairly natural. Her followers couldn’t get enough of her insane body in the picture, and the post received over 14,000 likes within just two hours. Kara didn’t offer much of an explanation for the sizzling hot look, instead just opting to tag the clothing brand Oh Polly to direct her fans to where they could potentially pick up their own little white dresses.

Her fans were enthusiastic in the comments section of the post, showering Kara with praise and complimenting the way she looked in the ensemble.

“Stunning!!! Amazing dress!! You look great!!!” one follower said.

Another fan called Kara a “Beautiful Angel.”

Another follower decided to flirt with Kara in the comments section.

Loading...

“Hey, I know milk does a body good, but how much have you been drinking??” they joked.

“You look absolutely amazing and stunning,” one fan added.

While Kara isn’t afraid to rock a little color in her outfit, lately she’s been gravitating toward more of a neutral color palette with her clothing. Just yesterday, the babe shared a picture from her trip to New York City. In that snap, she rocked a soft peach outfit that accentuated her curves while still looking delicate and feminine.

Fans who simply can’t get enough of Kara should make sure that they’re following her on YouTube as well as on Instagram. The beauty has a YouTube channel where she posts content periodically. While Kara’s YouTube schedule isn’t exactly regular, it’s a place where fans can get a little more Kara content.