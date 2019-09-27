Donald Trump Calls To Vladimir Putin, Mohammed Bin Salman, Also Covered Up By White House, ‘CNN’ Reports

Call between Trump and Saudi Arabian ruler placed after murder of 'Washington Post' journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to report.

An explosive whistleblower complaint revealed Thursday by the House Intelligence Committee claims that after Donald Trump made his call to the president of Ukraine on July 25 — a call in which Trump apparently tried to strong-arm the Ukrainian leader into digging up dirt on Joe Biden, one of Trump’s top political rivals — White House officials took extraordinary measures to cover up what took place on the call. An official transcript of the call was moved to a super-secret National Security Counsel server normally reserved only for records of the United States’ most sensitive foreign policy and national security secrets.

But according to the whistleblower, the cover-up of Trump’s Ukraine call was “not the first time” administration officials had hidden evidence of Trump calls with foreign leaders on the tightly secured server. And on Friday, an exclusive scoop by CNN confirmed the whistleblower’s allegations.

The effort to hide the contents of Trump’s conversations with foreign leaders “extended to phone calls with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian leader Vladimir Putin,” CNN reported. In fact, a call with bin Salman that was tightly restricted from being seen outside Trump’s innermost circle of advisers came shortly after the murder in Istanbul of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist who authored columns for The Washington Post.

Donald Trump (l) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin (r). Steffen Kugler / Getty Images

Khashoggi, as The Inquisitr reported, was brutally murdered by a Saudi hit team acting under orders from bin Salman, according to a CIA assessment. But Trump repeatedly refused to hold bin Salman accountable for the Khashoggi killing, at one point issuing a written statement saying, “America First! The world is a very dangerous place!”

Asked whether he believed the CIA assessment that bin Salman ordered the hit on Khashoggi, an outspoken critic of bin Salman’s regime, Trump said, “maybe he did and maybe he didn’t.”

Loading...

In addition, at least one call between Trump and Putin was also highly restricted, though CNN reporters Pamela Brown, Jim Sciutto and Kevin Liptak were unable determine if the transcripts of the calls with bin Salman and Putin were transferred to the same ultra-secure NSC server where, according to the whistleblower complaint, the Ukraine call was stashed.

The CNN report was not clear as to which call with Putin was subjected to the White House cover-up. On July 31, six days after his call with the Ukrainian president, Trump spoke to Putin by phone. In that call, as The Inquisitr reported, Trump and Putin discussed what they both felt was the need to replace U.S. ambassador to Russia Jon Hunstman, a critic of Trump’s highly friendly relations with Putin. Six days after the call, Huntsman resigned.