Kelly Ripa Stuns In See-Through Top Flaunting Killer Gym Body

Kelly Ripa has appeared in a stunning new photo. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host has been making headlines for her appearance at the New York City Ballet gala last night. She even posted a throwback of herself in a metallic fishtail gown prior to attending the event on Thursday, as The Inquisitr reported.

Today featured the 48-year-old in a photo that couldn’t have been farther from the gala vibe. Kelly was rocking simple clothing and barely any makeup. She was, however, seen in a way that reminded fans just how petite and slender her gym-honed frame is. Kelly’s workout vibe might not have as much press as Khloe Kardashian’s, but Kelly is just as dedicated as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

The photo was posted to Kelly’s Instagram stories, although it didn’t feature her alone. Also featured was Elsa Marie Collins, with the two appearing to join forces while wearing matching jewelry. The snap showed Elsa on the right and Kelly on the left.

The famous blonde was seen in a white tank top that was mostly sheer, with a dark green cardigan worn over it. Kelly appeared with very little makeup; a little mascara and blush seemed to be it, with the star wearing her hair tied back and with a near-center parting.

Ariel Gordon’s jewelry was mentioned in the caption accompanying the image.

Kelly has appeared in sheer clothing before. Earlier this summer, Kelly posted a stunning snap of herself on the beach, with her white bikini visible through a sheer outer layer. Given that the post currently sits at over 100,000 likes, it’s fair to say that anything showing this star’s super-fit body proves popular.

As to Kelly’s fitness routine, it’s definitely mentioned by the star on her show. She also had the chance to detail it in an interview. Speaking to The Cut, the mother-of-three revealed exactly how it rolls for her.

“I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do. I’ve never been a va-va-voom woman. I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m. And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends. In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it’s so gorgeous.”

Fans wishing to see more of Kelly should follow her Instagram.