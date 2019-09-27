Ariel Winter Flaunts Her Killer Curves In A Black Strapless Mini Dress

Ariel Winter recently set Instagram on fire when she nearly spilled out of a black leather dress last weekend, as previously covered by The Inquisitr. Now, it seems as if the Sofia the First star is ready for an encore, again wearing a sexy black dress and wowing her followers.

The actress is in the midst of filming the final season of Modern Family, the hit show that brought her stardom. Though she has expressed her sadness at the series’s end, she has also voiced her excitement at trying out more adult roles.

In that spirit, Ariel has been no stranger to wearing adult ensembles, and has developed a huge following thanks to her sexy shots on Instagram and sultry red carpet looks.

In the new picture, Ariel stands straight, facing the camera though looking slightly above it. Her hair is styled into sleek waves, as documented in another Instagram post covered by The Inquisitr. She accessorized with statement dangling earrings and a hard shell, half moon clutch.

However, what clearly grabs the most attention in the picture is the tiny mini dress. The sweetheart neckline of the top is sure to hug the curves of Ariel’s bust, and it nips in at the waist to show off her hourglass figure.

Short and sexy, it also showcases Ariel’s toned legs, which are even more elongated thanks to her platform gold heels.

It was published on the Instagram account owned by her stylists, Dani and Emma Style. Though the account is unverified, Ariel gave it the stamp of approval by liking their post.

Even though it came from an account with fewer than 9,000 followers, it nonetheless earned over 200 likes.

It was very similar to the aforementioned black leather dress that dropped jaws over the weekend. Ariel even posted a picture of the outfit to her Instagram account, where it earned nearly 216,000 likes and close to 1,000 comments.

“Can we talk about how good you look?” one fan gushed of the update.

Ariel’s style has changed a lot as she has grown up. In an interview with Schön! Magazine, she confessed that a lot of her current sartorial sense comes from a confidence she lacked when she was younger.

“I was trying to work off what they said and, you know, I didn’t feel better. Their comments didn’t change. They still thought that I wasn’t perfect. I still needed to change something,” she said of trying to please the public.

“After a while, I was just like ‘OK, I’m never going to please anybody. I feel good in myself. And I don’t feel like listening to people who say that I’m not what I should be, but I feel I am what I should be,” she concluded.

Fans are likely happy that she feels great, and she certainly looks it.