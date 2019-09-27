Costa Rican Model Karina Ramos Flaunts Incredible Abs And Beautiful Looks In New Snapshot

Costa Rican model Karina Ramos — who first shot to fame after representing her country at the Miss Universe pageant in 2014 — is also well-known among her Instagram fans and followers for her sultry pictures. And to her fans’ delight, she posts new snaps every week.

The current week has been no exception, as the model treated her fans to multiple skin-baring snapshots to send temperatures soaring. Her latest share didn’t fail to impress either, where the model could be seen rocking a mustard-colored bikini top that she paired with a printed green sarong. The risque ensemble allowed the model to show off a glimpse of her cleavage while it also enabled her to flaunt her abs and taut stomach.

The stunner wore her highlighted tresses down, opted for minimal makeup to be in line with the day-time photoshoot and ditched accessories to keep it simple yet classy.

The model posed for the picture while sitting next to a swimming pool with her head slightly tilted toward the left side and her eyes closed. She held a glass of rum in her hands as the post was sponsored by premium rum brand, Flor de Caña.

In the caption of the picture, the model informed her fans that the stylish bikini was from the Colombian brand, Maaji Swimwear.

Within less than an hour of posting, the picture has garnered more than 6,000 likes and several comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s hot figure and sense of style and showered her with compliments.

“You look amazing! Always!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Blessing my eyes and news feed,” another one chimed in.

Prior to posting the latest picture, Karina shared a beach photo where she could be seen posing along side Miss USA 2018, Sarah Rose Summers. While Karina opted for a printed blue bikini to show off her enviable figure and perfect tan, Sarah flaunted her curves in a skimpy bright-orange number. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Tulum, Mexico.

Karina also treated her fans to a sultry booty picture from her Tulum getaway where she was featured rocking a black bikini. The model turned her back toward the camera to strike a pose and, in the process, she put her pert derriere on full display to titillate her fans.

As of this writing, the picture has racked up more than 27,000 likes and over 160 comments where fans couldn’t contain their excitement and expressed their admiration for the model in explicit terms.

Apart from her regular pictures, she also posted a snap from her latest photoshoot with Smith & Gale Magazine, where she rocked string bikini bottoms that she paired with a very stylish, black beaded top.