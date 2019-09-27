‘Canadian Kim Kardashian’ Kami Osman Sizzles In A Skintight Neon Green Bodysuit

Kami Osman may have been joking about doing karate chops, but her caption was likely lost on her large number of followers who were distracted by her very skintight green bodysuit. The brunette beauty, who has been dubbed the “Canadian Kim Kardashian,” thanks to her similar appearance to the reality star, posted the picture yesterday, and fans were delighted.

The stunner looks so similar to Kim that she was even featured on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It has also given her social media fame, and the buxom brunette currently can boast over 768,000 followers on Instagram.

The number is sure to keep growing if Kami continues to post pictures like her recent low cut bustier post or this bodysuit shot.

In the post, Kami is angled to the side, so that the camera captures all of her incredible curves. The figure-hugging fabric of the bodysuit only helps with this mission, as it is extremely skintight. Kami’s pert posterior is on full display, and many fans would argue that it rivals Kim’s.

The tight fabric also emphasizes Kami’s tiny waist, and is strapless to show off a maximum amount of skin. Kami’s hair is up in a chic ponytail, and she completed her look with a pair of fashionable rectangular sunglasses.

The picture has garnered over 21,000 likes and more than 110 comments.

“Poppin like a hashtag,” teased a fan, adding the fire emoji.

“Did you eat coal for breakfast? Cause girl you on fire,” joked a second, adding a fire emoji along with a heart-eyes face.

“Perfection,” proclaimed a third.

Though Kami clearly has beauty, she also has some brains as well, and will often post funny captions or tags to her photos. For example, in another recent picture, she posed in a tracksuit while on a sofa.

Though it might have been unflattering on another woman, Kami carries the look with ease. In addition to the black sweatpants and hoodie, she sported a white tank top underneath. Her long brown hair was styled into waves, and was side swept as she cocked her head underneath the hood of the sweatshirt. She finished off the look with a statement necklace.

However, what really made the picture was the tagged location. She tagged it as “your dad’s house.”

The picture earned over 8,000 likes and around 65 comments within hours.

“You look amazing girl,” one fan wrote, with two pink hearts, a kissing face, and heart-eyes emoji added.

“Say hi to my dad,” teased another fan, with the crying laughing face.

“Marry me,” asked a third.