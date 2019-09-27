Kelly Clarkson Stuns In See-Through Dress With ‘Downton Abbey’ Cast In Epic Tea-Drinking Video

Kelly Clarkson is hanging with the Brits. The Kelly Clarkson Show host appeared in a new video posted to the popular series’ Instagram account, where the 37-year-old was joined by some famous faces from across the pond. Kelly was joined by the cast of Downton Abbey for a bit of a tea party, although the video did see Kelly and her pals play a bit of a game.

As for Kelly’s look, this star is still making headlines for a 37-pound weight loss that has caused some jaws to drop, as The Inquisitr recently reported.

The video showed the famous blonde seated around a table – there was plenty of tea, with fans likely agreeing that it was fitting given the amount of Brits who joined her. Kelly looked stunning in a gorgeous black dress with white polka dots and sheer materials that seemed particularly apparent around the sleeves. Kelly announced what was going on with all the tea-drinking, as she explained why she included the phrase “Sip It and Spill it” in the caption.

“I’m trying to keep something very American and trashy classy.”

The cast and Kelly were then seen giving the game a go, as there were mentions of Easter eggs and Brad Pitt. In short, the snippet video seemed to cover a lot.

The caption from the series also encouraged fans to head over to the account’s bio for a more comprehensive view of the video.

Kelly has already hosted a famous Brit on her couch, as the star recently welcomed Simon Cowell, with a bit of an American Idol reunion going on as other members of the famous franchise joined the Season 1 winner. Of course, this likely proved touching for fans, given that Kelly herself won the popular reality series all those years ago.

As for this star’s career, it does seem to have sky-rocketed. Ratings for Kelly’s show are through the roof, with fans of the blonde also appearing to gush over her appearance on this season of The Voice, where she is joined by fellow coaches Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend.

Kelly has also been turning heads for the great looks she rocks on her show. They aren’t the most revealing — although she went sheer in today’s update — but they always seem classy. Whether it’s mini dresses or maxi numbers with heels, Kelly always seems to look impeccable.

The best way to keep tabs on the show’s sneak previews is to follow its Instagram account. Extra-keen fans should definitely check out Kelly’s own account as well.