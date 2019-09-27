Kelly Clarkson Stuns In See-Through Dress With ‘Downton Abbey’ Cast In Epic Tea-Drinking Video

Kelly Clarkson is hanging with the Brits. The Kelly Clarkson Show host has appeared in a new video posted to the popular series’ Instagram account, with today seeing the 37-year-old joined by some famous faces from across the pond. Kelly was joined by the cast of Downton Abbey for a bit of a tea party, although the video did see Kelly and her pals play a bit of a game.

As to Kelly’s look, this star is still making headlines for a 37-pound weight loss that’s had jaws dropping, as The Inquisitr recently reported.

The video showed the famous blonde seated around a table – plenty of tea was seen, with fans likely agreeing that it was fitting given the amount of Brits joining Kelly. Kelly was seen looking stunning in a gorgeous black dress with white polka dots and sheer materials that seemed particularly apparent around the sleeves. Kelly announced what was going on with all the tea-drinking: the caption-mentioned “Sip It and Spill it” was explained with some words from Kelly herself.

“I’m trying to keep something very American and trashy classy.”

The cast and Kelly were then seen giving the game a go. Easter eggs were mentioned, as was actor Brad Pitt. In short, the snippet video seemed to cover a lot.

A caption from the series also encouraged fans to head over to the account’s bio for a more comprehensive view of the video.

Kelly has already hosted a famous Brit on her couch: the star recently welcomed Simon Cowell, with a bit of an American Idol reunion going on as other members of the famous franchise joined Kelly. Of course, this likely proved touching for fans given that Kelly herself won the popular reality series all those years ago. As to this star’s career, it does seem to have sky-rocketed. Ratings for Kelly’s show are through the roof, with fans of the blonde also appearing to gush over her appearance on this season of The Voice – Kelly joins Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend.

Kelly has also been turning heads for her great looks on her show. They aren’t the most revealing (although today did see the star go sheer), but they always seem classy. Whether it’s minidresses or maxi numbers with heels, Kelly always seems to look impeccable.

The best way to keep tabs on the show’s sneak previews is to follow its Instagram account. Extra-keen fans should definitely check out Kelly’s own account.