Kelis Stuns In Sultry Leopard Bikini Snaps

Kelis recently turned 40-years-old and has proven time and time again that age doesn’t define you.

The “Trick Me” hitmaker shared a number of exotic photos to her Instagram account which she geotagged as Cap Cana Beach. In the shots, she is leaning on a tree by the sea in a fierce leopard bikini. Kelis is barefoot, enjoying her vacation while rocking short curly hair. The “Young Fresh N’ New” songstress has a number of tattoos which are on display and really capture the mood of the peaceful scenery. She kept the accessories quite subtle, posing in bracelets on her wrists and ankles, and a necklace around her neck.

In her caption, Kelis mentions that summer is over, but she refuses to believe that statement is true in her world.

Within one hour, the post racked up 9,000 likes, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“The goddess of summer!!!” one user wrote.

“Can we talk about the excellence that is Kelis?” another shared.

“Can you not ruin my life like every day?! Damn,” a third mentioned.

“I swear u get sexier and sexier each day that passes,” a fourth fan remarked.

“Fine like wine! Work it mama!” a fifth follower commented.

Last month, Kelis turned 40-years-old. On the day, her fans honored her, which The Inquisitr reported.

“Kelis meant a lot to me as a pre-teen/adolescent and continues to mean a lot to me as an adult. Happy birthday to an icon, an innovator, and a trendsetter,” one user shared on Twitter.

Kelis married “I Can” rapper Nas in June of 2005, and had her first son, Knight, with him. The pair split and got divorced in 2010. In 2014, she re-married Mike Mora, who is a real estate agent. They had their first child together, Shepherd, in 2015.

Loading...

To date, Kelis has released six studio albums: Kaleidoscope, Wonderland, Tasty, Kelis Was Here, Flesh Tone, and Food.

On Spotify, she currently has over 3.2 million monthly listeners. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “Milkshake.” Other songs in the top five include “Trick Me,” “Millionaire,” “Bossy,” and “Acapella.”

Since 2003, Kelis has been nominated for two Grammy Awards: Best Urban/Alternative Performance for “Milkshake” and Best Contemporary R&B album for Kelis Was Here.

Aside from music, she also trained as a saucier and graduated from Le Cordon Bleu culinary school. In 2014, she had her own show on the Cooking Channel, Saucy and Sweet, and released her first cookbook, My Life on a Plate in 2015.

To keep up to date with Kelis, follow her Instagram.