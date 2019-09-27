Jordyn Woods Rocks Bikini & See-Through Pants With Little Sister, Instagram Thinks They’re Literal Twins

Jordyn Woods has been making headlines for turning 22-years-old. The former best friend of Kylie Jenner may not have celebrated her birthday with quite the level of luxury seen by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, but Jordyn definitely marked the occasion. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Jordyn took to her Instagram account to chronicle turning one year older in a sexy black bikini paired with see-through pants. The model has been pulling a bit of a Kylie Jenner by posting continuous snaps from her special day. Then again, who can blame her; Jordyn was looking fantastic.

Jordyn posted another new pic today, and it featured a very special guest.

Jordyn’s latest photo showed her with her little sister, Jodie. It looks like the model’s younger sister joined her for the birthday celebrations. This snap definitely contrasted the others from Woods’ special day. The two siblings were seen cuddling up in an adorable bonding moment, with Jodie leaning back and resting her head on Jordyn’s chest as she posed for the camera.

Jordyn looked straight ahead, with a piercing and direct gaze. Jodie’s expression was a little softer, although both girls were likely raking in the engagement on account of their beauty. Then again, it looks like fans has only one thought: they seem to think they’re literal twins.

“Twins,” one fan wrote with an alien emoji.

“Literally the same person,” was another comment.

One user managed to mention the model’s name three times in their comment.

“Jordyn’s sister looks more like Jordyn than Jordyn,” they said.

“Y’all have the same face,” another user remarked.

“Seeing doubles,” another fan said.

There were plenty of comments from fans reaching the same conclusion. Jodie doesn’t appear on her sister’s feed too much. The star has her own Instagram account with a rising following, although a quick look at posts from Jodie shows the SECNDNTURE founder’s sister generating similar comments.

“The same exact person, wow,” one fan wrote on today’s photo.

“She looks more like you than you,” one user told Woods.

The post itself also proved immensely popular, racking up over 1.1 million likes in the span of 16 hours. Jordyn may have lost her former best friend in Kylie Jenner, but she’s still got her family. The model also seems to have forged a new friendship with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

