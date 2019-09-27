Melissa Riso Bares Her Buns In Soaked Blue Thong Bikini During A Beachside Shower

Actress and model Melissa Riso took a break from it all last week. She took a trip to the Bahamas in which she enjoyed plenty of time laying on gorgeous white sand beaches while listening to the waves crash into the surf. The hairstylist thrilled her fans with pictures of her trip, and she’s shared a few of the snaps this week upon return to the usual grind in Los Angeles. Her latest share seemed to thrill many of the 1.1 million people who follow her on Instagram.

In a video, Riso shared an image of herself showering on the beach. She wore thong-style blue string bikini bottoms that tied at her hips as she stood while the streaming water washed away the sand from the beach. The camera panned up and down Riso’s backside but at one point she turned around, revealing her soaking wet blue bikini top and her swiftly fading navel tattoo. Riso’s wet, wavy brunette locks hung down her back as the water rinsed off the beauty. Because she had been in the shower, it appeared as if the model went makeup-free in the sensual clip.

In the caption, Riso revealed how relaxing and necessary her vacation was after living in a busy and noisy city like L.A. She appreciated the peacefulness of the ocean and explained that she spent most of her time laying out in a bikini enjoying the sun and surf at the beautiful resort. Fans flocked to the actress’s latest post on the popular social media platform. Nearly 3,500 hit the “like” button showing their appreciation while dozens more also took the time to leave a supportive comment.

“Beautiful,” replied a follower.

“Queen,” wrote another.

“Sizzling hot,” declared another follower.

“It looks amazing, too,” said a fan of Riso’s recent vacation.

“Good to see Bahamas bounce back from Hurricane Dorian. Enjoy.”

It is unclear if the region that Riso visited was one that recently experienced flooding and damage from Hurricane Dorian, but at least some areas of the islands are enjoying tourist visits right now.

The model was also feeling nostalgic while sharing her Instagram story. She posted a picture of herself from last week in which she was laying on a lounge chair while rocking her yellow string bikini. Riso also posted a photo of her sandy backside on Thursday. In the shot, the model was kneeling in the sand as she looked off into the distance while white-capped waves hit the beach.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Riso flaunted her insane cleavage in the yellow bikini as she managed to do a little modeling during her relaxing beach vacation.