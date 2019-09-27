Victoria’s Secret Model Lorena Rae Stuns In An Elegant Black Dress, Shows Off Her Slender Legs On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae, who rose to worldwide fame after dating Oscar-winning star Leonardo DiCaprio, is no stranger to flaunting her enviable figure on social media.

Following her pic-posting routine, the hottie recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 1.7 million fans and followers with a stunning new snap.

In the photo, the model is wearing a glamorous black outfit with a plunging, V-shaped neckline — one which allowed her to flaunt a glimpse of her perky breasts and bare chest. The sexiness did not end there, as the thigh-high slit of the dress exposed Lorena’s long, smooth legs.

Lorena tied her hair into a sleek bun and opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. She also accessorized with delicate drop earrings to keep it simple, yet stylish. The model finished her look with a pair of high-heeled stilettos that accentuated her sexy legs.

To her fans’ delight, Lorena posted two pictures from the event. In the first one, she could be seen posing to the camera while sitting on a sofa, while the second one was an up-close shot where she looked straight into the camera.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Monte Carlo, Monaco, while in the caption, Lorena informed her fans that she was attending the Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean. Within 10 hours of posting, the picture racked up about 98,000 likes and over 530 comments where fans and followers praised the model for her incredible looks and sense of style.

Apart from her regular followers, the snap was liked by some of Lorena’s fellow models, too. These included Lauren Layne, Marianne Fonseca, Ashley Haas, Frida Aasen, Isabelle Mathers, and Janice Joostema, among many others.

“You are a goddess,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Sexy, charming, attractive and seductive babe,” another follower chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third fan interjected the following remark to express his admiration for the hot model.

“Wow!! I admire your beauty. Love you.”

Other fans, per usual, used different words and phrases to praise the model, including “breathtaking,” “amazing figure,” “absolutely gorgeous,” “so elegant,” and “perfection at its finest.” The remaining fans used heart, kiss, and fire emoji instead of words to let the model know how much they adore her.

According to an article by The Daily Mail, the star-studded event took place in Monaco on Thursday, September 26, to raise awareness via worldwide initiatives to save the Global Ocean. Prominent celebrities who attended the fundraising event included Gwen Stefani, Uma Thurman, Nicole Kidman, and Robert Redford, among many others.

Fellow models Emily DiDonato, Kate Bock, and Romanian supermodel Catrinel Marlon were also in attendance.