Jeffrey Epstein’s Butler Reveals The Famous Guests Who Stayed At His Luxurious Paris Apartment

The reported suicide of convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has dawn many conspiracy theories. Given that Epstein was linked to many high-profile figures, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew, some believe he was murdered — or at least allowed to kill himself to a blind eye.

The New York Post reports that Epstein’s former butler, identified as Gabriel, recently revealed the celebrity guests Epstein hosted at his France pad. According to Gabriel, Epstein hosted Andrew, Bill and Melinda Gates, and Steve Bannon over the course of his 18-year career at the property.

He also served “crowned heads, diplomats, businessmen and politicians,” including former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

Bannon, former chief strategist for Donald Trump’s White House, denies meeting Epstein in Paris, but Gabriel claims that he was responsible for driving Bannon around the major European city. The revelation may not be surprising as Bannon was reported to have met with Epstein at his Upper East Side apartment last year.

“Bannon needs money to bankroll his political agenda. Epstein has plenty of money, and craves power and access,” a source said.

According to Radar Online, Epstein used his power and wealth to manipulate his famous friends. Journalist Laura Goldman, who was friends with Isabel Maxwell — the sister of Epstein’s alleged procurer, Ghislaine Maxwell — claims that Epstein was very familiar with the inner-workings of rich people’s minds and knew just how to get them to do what he wanted.

“Rich people are cheap. And rich people love nice things. I believe that Jeffrey Epstein understood that. And he provided people like Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, with luxurious private planes, and they just ate it up. It’s a sad commentary on our society … he understood your weak point.”

this new podcast looks like epstein has a netflix special pic.twitter.com/q3OtHdUPPw — helen (@helen) September 22, 2019

Loading...

Former Palm Beach County Deputy Sheriff John Mark Dougan echoes Goldman’s view of Epstein. He claims that the accused sex trafficker went so far as to keep secret DVDs with incriminating footage of his famous friends that he would use to blackmail them.

But Dougan claims that investigators were never able to get their hands on the footage. Epstein reportedly had connections within the force that he used to stay one step ahead of investigators and rid his Manhattan home of evidence every time investigators closed in. Supporting this theory is former Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter, who claims that Epstein was always able to clean his home before investigators searched it via a covert warrant.