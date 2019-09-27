‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Shows Off Baby Bump At Event, Reveals If She’s Hoping For A Boy Or Girl

Teddi Mellencamp attended an event on Thursday night.

Is Teddi Mellencamp hoping for a baby boy or a baby girl?

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine at the launch of SUTTON, a concept store founded by her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Sutton Stracke, Mellencamp opened up about her gender hopes, stating that while she doesn’t have a preference when it comes to her third child, her husband, Edwin Arroyave, seems to have one.

“I think him and my son really want another boy in the house,” Mellencamp said of her husband and 5-year-old son Cruz. “But I’m like, ‘I just want a healthy baby!'”

Mellencamp and Arroyave share two children, including their son Cruz and their 6-year-old daughter Slate. Arroyave also shares an older child, 10-year-old Isabella, with an ex.

Although Mellencamp and Arroyave don’t know the gender of their child yet, Mellencamp told the magazine that they are expected to find out soon given they have the results in the glove box of one of their cars. As Mellencamp explained, she was able to find out the gender earlier than most because she is at an “advanced maternal age” and so she required a blood test.

As for when and where they are hoping to reveal their child’s gender, Mellencamp said she and Arroyave will do something very special as a family.

Earlier this week, Mellencamp attended the launch of Stracke’s new store and showed off her baby bump in a printed outfit. Days prior, Mellencamp adorned her bump with a shimmery shirt as she attended the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, as The Inquisitr shared.

Teddi Mellencamp attends the SUTTON Store Launch at SUTTON on September 26, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Mellencamp first announced her baby news via Us Weekly earlier this month, confirming she is currently in the second trimester of her pregnancy and saying that so far, she’s in the clear and everything is going good.

“I’m just starting to get to that point where I’m sharing with everybody. Plus now I have a bump, so there’s not much more hiding I’ll be able to do!” Mellencamp said.

Although the reality star is missing “sushi” now that she’s expecting, she has tried to find a happy medium with her love of the item. Unfortunately, things haven’t been going great so far when it comes to that particular food.

“I tried to be happy with an avocado roll, but it didn’t work. I’m a spicy tuna [person],” she shared.

Mellencamp and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV for the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but a premiere date has not yet been set.