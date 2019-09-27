‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Nearly Bursts Out Of Her Plaid Bra, And Fans Are Going Crazy

Russian bombshell DJ Nata Lee has recently been blowing Instagram away with a series of sizzling shots, like one where she does squats in tiny yoga shorts. However, it appears that the blond beauty is not done, and fans of the DJ are thrilled with a new picture of the stunner, in which she nearly spills out of her plaid bra.

Though Nata Lee works as a DJ at club The View in Phuket, she has recently been balancing modeling as a second job — a sensible decision considering she has been dubbed the “world’s sexiest DJ.” The newest photo of Nata Lee comes from one of the photographer’s accounts, Mavrin Models.

In the picture, Nata Lee wears a spunky red plaid lingerie set from Victoria’s Secret’s Pink line. The color and pattern seem perfect for fall and give off almost collegiate vibes as Nata Lee poses in a place that could easily be a dorm room.

After all, the Christmas lights, tight quarters, and artwork like a Rolling Stones poster is not unlike how many freshman recently decorated their singles.

In the picture, Nata Lee sits cross-legged on the ground, looking into a full-length mirror. As she leans forward, her bra struggles to contain her ample assets, and she veers perilously close to spilling out. The pose also gives the camera full view of her pert posterior, which shows the effects of the aforementioned squats.

To complete the look, Nata Lee kept her hair natural and messy, letting it spill over her shoulders. She has only the most natural of makeup, if any.

The picture quickly earned over 2,300 likes within just hours.

“Beautiful,” one fan gushed, with several red heart emoji.

Other commenters relied on emoji, like the red heart or heart-eyes face, to express their thoughts on the picture.

There may be another reason Nata Lee has embraced modeling, and that is because her boyfriend is the man behind the lens. In a majority of pictures on Nata Lee’s feed, Mavrin Studios is tagged; her boyfriend’s name is Aleksandr Mavrin.

Mavrin Models is one of the biggest agencies in Russia and also represents famous models like Helga Lovekaty and Guess Girl Viki Odintcova.

Nata Lee’s boyfriend is also featured in several shots on her Instagram feed, often when the two are vacationing in exotic spots like Dubai.

As a DJ and Instagram star, Nata Lee has a feed full of fun travels. In addition to living in Thailand, she is often in Paris, Istanbul, and Berlin.