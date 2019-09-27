‘Basketball Wives’ Star Draya Michele Shuts Down Fans Going Fully Topless In A Marble Bathtub

Draya Michele has stopped fans in their tracks. The Basketball Wives LA alum has been making headlines for her head-turning social media updates: Draya spreading her legs in Gucci boots made The Inquisitr‘s headlines earlier this month. It looks like Draya has delivered a social media update with a little less designer clothing (and a little more flesh-flashing). The 34-year-old’s recent update came with a sensual bathroom setting and some casual clothing, but there wasn’t much of it.

Draya’s photo showed her looking relaxed as she sat with one leg crossed in a stunning and carved marble bathtub in white. The slabs around the star afforded a decidedly glam and luxe feel, although Draya herself didn’t seem out to send out too many high-end vibes. The star was seen in a ripped pair of blue jeans with holes in the knees, plus a turban-tied towel on her head. A carefully-placed arm across the media personality’s face protected her modesty, but this topless snap was upping the ante. Draya was flying the flag for feminine curves, confidence, and beauty, with the star’s stunning face clearly visible as the camera snapped her.

Draya looked sensational. The Mint Swim founder’s beautiful features were discreetly accentuated with cosmetics, but the makeup didn’t seem overdone. A simple caption from Draya mentioned some brands – Draya is, after all, an influencer, but the post didn’t seem too pushy.

With over 79,000 likes clocked, it looks like Draya has frozen the platform a bit. The star’s photo also raked in over 430 comments, with fans seeming to love everything about the photo.

Draya comes as a pretty major businesswoman. The star’s Mint Swim brand was featured by Kylie Jenner during her “Kylie Skin Summer Trip” this year. The makeup mogul also appeared to cherry-pick Draya to join her in Turks and Caicos. Draya may be more advanced in years than the 22-year-old, but it looks like she’s super relevant right now.

Draya’s Mint Swim brand has seen its founder profiled by Refinery29, with the media outlet offering Draya the chance to talk about how her brand got started.

“I saved up $12,000 and I invested it completely into my company. I started with four styles of swimsuits and from there, things just grew via social media,” she said.

It looks like this entrepreneur is going places. Fans who wish to see more of Draya Michele should follow her Instagram account.