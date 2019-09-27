Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Insane Figure In Plunging Swimsuit For New Photo

Emily Ratajkowski is the perfect model to showcase the pieces from her own swimwear brand, Inamorata Woman. As those who follow her on Instagram will know, Ratajkowski often uses her massive following to promote her brand and encourage her fans to check out Inamorata’s website and social media pages.

That is what Ratajkowski did on Friday when she took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of snapshots of herself rocking one of Inamorata’s “new and best selling pieces.” For the photo, Emrata is posing in front of a white wall as she rocks a “classic black” one-piece bathing suit. The suit features a plunging neckline that dips all the way to her stomach, putting quite a bit of her chest on display, in addition to her killer abs. The piece also boasts super high-cut legs that come up to her waist, helping accentuate her full, wide hips as they contrast with her slender midsection. The suit has a thin strap around the waist that help keep the piece in place, while allowing the wearer to adjust the fit of the suit.

As the second photo suggests, the suit most likely features a thong bottom as well, though the model isn’t completely turned away from the camera.

Ratajkowski is wearing her brunette tresses in a middle part and styled down as her hair falls against her shoulders. She appears to be wearing a little mascara and eyeliner, though her makeup is very much on the neutral side, highlighting the model’s natural beauty and features. The first photo shows Emrata shooting a fierce gaze straight into the camera as she poses with her lips slightly parted, in a way that is both seductive and defiant. The second photo, on the other hands, sees the model looking at a point off-camera, away from the onlooker.

Since going live, the post — which Ratajkowski shared with her 24 million-plus Instagram followers — had garnered more than 338,000 likes in under half an hour. The same few minutes also brought in upwards of 2,000 comments to the photo, indicating that it is well on its way for racking up a whole lot more interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the popular model took to the comments section to praise her insane body and to compliment her swimwear line.

“Love,” one user wrote, adding a fire and a heart eyes emoji after the comment.

“Woooooowwww beautiful woman,” said another fan.

As she often does, Emrata also took to Inamorata’s Instagram page to share photos of herself in a similar black-one piece.