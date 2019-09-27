Kelly Clarkson Jokes That Reba Is ‘Stuck With Her’ After Marrying Her Son In Cute New Interview

Kelly Clarkson’s talk show has already seen a number of big names in it’s first month on television and today, Kelly welcomed the legendary Reba McEntire. As most of Kelly’s fans know, she’s married to Reba’s son, Brandon Blackstock, which makes them mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. Over the past few weeks, The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s Instagram page has been sharing little clips and sneak peaks from episodes with fans and each and every one has been garnering a lot of attention from fans.

In one of the more recent clips that was shared for Kelly’s legion of fans, she shared a segment of herself interviewing her famous mother-in-law. In the cute sit-down, the two ladies are all smiles and laughs as Kelly jokes that she married Reba’s eldest son, which means that they’re family forever.

“I ended up marrying your oldest son, and you got stuck with me,” Kelly joked.

But Reba seemed to be pretty happy that she got Kelly as a daughter-in-law because she said, “Thank goodness!” as the audience erupted into applause.

Kelly then went on to rave about Reba and how she is not only a friend and family to her but she’s also her “hero” because she’s looked up to her so much career-wise as well.

It comes as no shock that the post has earned Kelly’s show’s page a ton of attention from loyal fans with over 3,000 likes and well over 50-plus comments. While many fans commented on the post to let Kelly know that they’re huge fans of the show, countless others raved over the sweet relationship that Reba and Kelly seem to share.

“My two favorites,” one fan wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“Love her so much. Would love to see her on TV again or the big screen! I loved her guest role on last man standing,” another fan chimed in.

“To awesome ladies of country music!! Much, much much love to the both of you,” another fan commented.

And Reba isn’t the only country superstar who has graced The Kelly Clarkson Show stage this year. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Kelly sat down with Trisha Yearwood, where she gushed over the opportunity to collaborate with her and her husband, Garth Brooks.

“I’ll tell you, I have never been more nervous about sounding good. Because I was like, you’re there already, that was nerve-wracking enough, and then your husband, who’s you know, Garth freaking Brooks, walks in. Literally, he was producing me. I was peeing my pants.”

Fans can catch new episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show weekdays on NBC.