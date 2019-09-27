The ‘RHOBH’ Cast Supports Sutton Stracke At The Opening Of Her New Clothing Store In West Hollywood

The cast is currently filming Season 10.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast came out to support Sutton Stracke last night, September 26, as she opened her new store in West Hollywood, California.

Amid filming on the upcoming 10th season of the Bravo TV reality show, Garcelle Beauvais, Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley appeared on the red carpet with their co-star as she launched a clothing store just blocks away from Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants, including PUMP Lounge, SUR Restaurant, and TomTom.

While Kyle Richards appeared to be busy filming the upcoming reboot of Halloween at the time the event took place, the rest of the women appeared to be having a great time as they mingled with one another at the event.

“Open for business!! [The Sutton Concept] on Almont Drive is alive!” Stracke announced on her Instagram page, along with a photo of the exterior of the building.

Sutton went on to thank Nick Gentile Events for creating “the most beautiful opening” and said that with the opening of her store, all of her favorite designers, including Alexis Mabille, Amber Sakai, Monica Mahoney, August Getty Atelier, and Perrin Paris, can be found in one place.

Sutton’s addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was confirmed in August by Bravo TV, just two months after Vanderpump announced she was leaving the show after nine seasons. Since then, both Sutton and her fellow newbie, Beauvais, have been spotted on number occasions with their co-stars.

Garcelle Beauvais, Teddi Mellencamp, and Lisa Rinna attend the SUTTON Store Launch at SUTTON on September 26. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 began filming in Los Angeles last month.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beauvais recently revealed that so far, the ladies of the show have been getting along well.

Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley attend the SUTTON Store Launch at SUTTON on September 26, 2019. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

When news of her addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was first announced, Stracke released a statement about her upcoming role to Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish.

“As a mother to three children who is also deeply committed to my efforts in philanthropy, my life is a balancing act. There is a lot going on in the best way possible and I strive to pursue all of my passions to the fullest,” Sutton told The Daily Dish in a statement. “I am excited to share my true loves of art and fashion design, and open the doors to my world. I am looking forward to this ride.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will air on Bravo TV sometime next year.