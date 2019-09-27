‘Days Of Our Lives’ October Sneak Peek Spoilers: A Shocking Death Rocks Salem

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the first week of October are wild. Fans won’t want to miss a moment of the drama go down in Salem as many characters lives will be forever changed by recent events.

According to Soap Dirt, viewers can expect to see a shocking death happen, and it will create a ton of heartbreak, drama, and even some joy as many people will be impacted by the stunning event.

Fans will reportedly see Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) be killed off the show, and the circumstances surrounding his death will be a real shocker.

The outlet claims that Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will make a huge mistake when she shoots Stefan dead while on duty on the job for the Salem police force. Stefan’s death will completely break his wife, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus).

The couple have gotten so close over the past few months, and they’re in a really great place in their relationship. However, all of that will sadly come to an end when Stefan is killed by Lani, a person that Gabi has a lot of history with.

As many fans will remember, Lani is the reason that Gabi and JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) broke up. JJ slept with Lani during a drunken one night stand, and the couple eventually ended up together.

Eventually, JJ and Lani broke up and she ended up sleeping with another one of Gabi’s boyfriend, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). Lani and Eli are currently together and planning a wedding. However, it seems that Lani will take away Gabi’s husband permanently when she makes a life changing mistake on the job.

However, Lani’s blunder could prove to be a miracle for Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes), who is in desperate need of a heart transplant. This means that Stefan’s heart will likely go to Julie, which will then begin to mend fences between her and Gabi after the pair have been at each other’s throats for years.

Meanwhile, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will learn that Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) is pregnant with his child, and he’ll be beside himself after hearing the news. Brady has been trying his best to stay away from Kristen since she caused his family so much pain, but hearing that she is carrying his child could change everything.

Fans can see how all of these storylines play out next week by tuning into Days of Our Lives, which airs weekday afternoons on NBC.