Swedish Bombshell Kelly Gale Dazzles In Mesh Bra For New Stunning Photo

Kelly Gale is bring in the heat with her most recent Instagram post. On Thursday, the Swedish model took to the popular social media platform to share a black-and-white photo for a recent Victoria’s Secret campaign shot by Russell James, as she indicated via a tag included with the post.

The photo captures Gale from the chest up as she rocks a black mesh bra that features thin straps that go over her shoulders. She is looking straight-on at the camera with a fierce gaze and lips parted. The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret bombshell is wearing a silver eyeshadow and mascara, adding just a touch of sparkle to her otherwise neutral makeup.

The model’s raven hair is swept over to one side and styled down in large, flowy waves that cascade over her shoulders and face, partially covering one of her eyes. Gale — who in addition to her with with Victoria’s Secret is also known for having been featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and Playboy— is posing with her torso facing the camera as she takes her arm to her side.

Since going live, the post — which Gale shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 22,600 likes in under a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing.

The same time period also brought in upwards of 130 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her incredible beauty and to compliment the overall aesthetics of the snap shot by James.

“Oooooh lalalala,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a series of fire emoji.

“[H]ow is it every single time I see your face I am [mesmerized],” wrote another fan.

“Perfection,” a third fan raved, following the word with a string of black heart emoji.

Gale owes her stunning looks to her mixed heritage. As Grazia has pointed out, the model was born in Sweden to an Australian father and mother on Indian descent. In addition to her genes, she is also a bit of globe trotter. The Victoria’s Secret model spent four years of her childhood in Ghana before returning to Sweden, though she also lived briefly in Melbourne at a really young age, according to the publication. Gale was discovered in a cafe when she was just 12 by a couple of model scouts.

“I started travelling alone when I was 13, so I think that if we hadn’t done a lot of travelling together as a family when I was younger it would’ve been a lot harder. And if I didn’t speak English, that would’ve been hard too,” she said of the advantages of growing up moving around.