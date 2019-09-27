Scooter Braun Blasts Taylor Swift Over Record Label Drama, ‘Hurt People Hurt People’

Braun implied Swift was unwilling to discuss her beef with him, which she made public when he bought her former record label in July.

Music industry executive Scooter Braun is finally speaking out about allegations that megastar Taylor Swift leveled against him over the summer when she claimed he was responsible for bullying her after he purchased Swift’s former record label Big Machine Records from Scott Borchetta earlier in this year. Braun, who represents artists like Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Demi Lovato, became the owner of Swift’s first six albums following his purchase.

Braun made the claims against Swift in an interview on Wide Open, a podcast hosted by former football player Tony Gonzalez.

When Braun purchased Big Machine Records for a rumored $300 million in July, he purchased Swift’s entire catalogue at the time, which included albums Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and reputation. Swift’s seventh studio album, Lover, which was released in August, was released under Swift’s new label, Republic Records, which allows her to own her master recordings per her contract with the label.

Braun public praised Lover, however, following its August release, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

Braun doesn’t seem to be taking much of the blame for the altercation, which fans were alerted to when Swift authored a lengthy letter to fans, posted to her Tumblr page in July. In her Tumblr post, Swift alleged she was repeatedly denied the opportunity to purchase her master recordings from Borchetta.

“It’s hard when you get attacked and it’s not based on any truth, but for that other person it may be based in truth but they don’t have all the information. And that’s why I am always open to communication and having a conversation with someone and saying, ‘Maybe this was a misunderstanding and I am happy to have the conversation with you.’ But not everybody is willing to do that,” Braun told Wide Open host Tony Gonzalez, implying that the “Lover” singer was not willing to talk to him.

Braun said that he believed. Swift lashed out at her because “hurt people hurt people.”

Swift has been open about past feuds, particularly her feud with rapper Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, which began over a decade ago when the rapper stormed the stage when Swift was accepting an award at the MTV Video Music Awards. West infamously took the stage, grabbed the microphone, and said that he thought Beyoncé was snubbed for the award.

West and Swift then had an on-again-off-again friendship that seemed to finally end for good when Swift expressed outrage over the lyrics to West’s “Famous,” in which the rapper calls her a “bitch” and says he still might have sex with her. West’s wife, reality star Kim Kardashian, would later post video clips to her Snapchat of a phone call that implied that Swift knew about the lyrics before the song was published. Swift denies she knew about all of the song’s lyrics.

The feud and backlash Swift received as a result was the inspiration behind reputation, her sixth full-length LP, which included fiery songs that included “Look What You Made Me Do,” and “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

Swift has recently explained some of the details surrounding another one of her notable public feuds with fellow pop star, Katy Perry. The feud was even rumored to have spawned Swift’s 2015 hit single, “Bad Blood.” While the two haven’t exactly said what their feud caused by, there’s certainly no bad blood between the two anymore. Katy made a camera in the music video for Taylor’s summer single “You Need To Calm Down,” which Swift has explained was both an anthem for LGBTQ+ rights and meant to champion unity among women.