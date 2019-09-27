Kourtney Kardashian Dubbed The Hottest Sister In Bathroom Sink Pic With No Pants

It isn’t rocket science why Kourtney Kardashian’s allegedly-cheating ex was spotted with her this month – Kourtney was looking gorgeous in a completely see-through dress, per The Inquisitr. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star may have made headlines for being spotted with Younes Bendjima on September 20, but Friday is seeing the 40-year-old make one all by herself. Kourtney has appeared in a new image posted to her Instagram – it looks like fans are dubbing her the hottest sister.

Kourtney’s photo showed her in a fairly pared-down way. The mother of three was photographed from behind as she sat in a bathroom sink while fixing her hair in front of a mirror. Kourtney wasn’t rocking one of her plunging evening gowns or itty-bitty bikinis. Rather, the star appeared in the most casual look ever. Kourtney was sitting with her legs folded in nothing but a T-shirt, with fans seeing the star’s shapely and slim thighs.

Kourtney looked straight ahead of her as she collected up her long brown hair, with discreet makeup accentuating her pretty features. A caption from the star announced a new collaboration from her April-launched Poosh lifestyle brand. Fans were encouraged to keep their eyes peeled for the end of this month.

There were replies about Poosh, but the comments section on Friday’s post seemed to be all about Kourtney. Viewers of this image were dubbing the eldest Kardashian as the hottest of her siblings.

“The oldest and youngest-looking Kardashian,” one fan wrote.

Another called Kourtney the most attractive out of all her sisters.

“My favorite k,” a user wrote.

“You are the only reason I watch KUWTK,” was another comment.

“Definitely my favorite sister,” one user told the star.

Plenty more comments along those lines came in. It definitely appeared that a relatively simple shot had done it for this girl’s fans.

Kourtney does seem to be the rising underdog in this famous family. Once very much lower-profile, Kourtney seems to have picked up speed on the fame front of late, with this star now seeing herself rise. Once upon a time, it was only about sisters Kim and now-mogul Kylie. Of course, sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have their fame, but Kourtney wasn’t quite there for some time.

Kourtney’s update also proved popular overall, racking up over 121,000 likes in just one hour. Fans who wish to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram.