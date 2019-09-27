‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Adam Breaks Connor’s Heart

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, September 27 brought a stunning decision from Adam that left Connor heartbroken and Chelsea furious. However, Adam received news that may change everything before the day ends. Plus, Kevin was given his old job back, Phyllis was given a new place for a minute, and Summer leaned on Theo.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) kept the Newman family plan going. He went to Adam’s (Mark Grossman) to invite him to Victor’s (Eric Braeden) memorial service. After Nick left, Adam broke down in tears of grief. At the Ranch, Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) revisited their plan, and when Summer (Hunter King) showed up, Victor hid, which made him feel a little guilty. Nikki also worried that Adam would not end up giving Victor what he needed.

Meanwhile, Adam decided to leave town. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) wasn’t happy since she had planned on joining Adam in his quest to dismantle Newman Enterprises. Phyllis asked if she could at least stay at Adam’s place while he was gone, so he tossed her the keys on his way out.

Later, Adam told Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) about his plan to leave since Connor (Judah Mackey) would be better off without him anyway. Chelsea was furious and insisted that Adam tell Connor himself. Connor cried and begged Adam to stay, calling him the best dad in the world. Connor also said he didn’t want Nick to be his dad. Connor ran out of the room, and Adam received a stunning text.

Later, Adam showed up at the Ranch, and he said, “Well played, Pops. Well played.” Victor, who was obviously alive, sat at his chessboard. The Inquisitr previously reported that Adam ended up stunning his father.

Loading...

Elsewhere, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) told Kevin (Greg Rikaart) all about Adam’s latest hold on him — Fenmore’s (Zach Tinker) drug habit. Kevin wanted to help find details to get Adam off Michael’s back, and to do that, he needed his old job back. Kevin found Paul (Doug Davidson) and asked him about working for the Genoa City Police Department again, and Paul went ahead and hired Kevin again. Paul also told Michael that the woman from the pharmacy told him the truth about everything.

Summer and Theo (Tyler Johnson) went to his room, but she told him that she was grieving and was not interested in sleeping together at thar moment. Theo gave Summer what she needed, and the two hugged.

As for Phyllis, Michael showed up at Adam’s penthouse and found her. They both were wondering what the other person knows.