Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Her Reaction To Learning She Had Nabbed A Role On ‘RHOBH,’ Dishes On Filming

Garcelle Beauvais was added to the series last month.

Garcelle Beauvais couldn’t hide her excitement when she learned she had been cast on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, even though she was in an airport at the time.

During a special interview with Bravo TV, who confirmed her addition to the series in August, Beauvais looked back on the moment her full-time role was made official.

“I was actually at the airport. I had just landed on a trip shooting a scripted show, because I’m an actor by trade. And, um, I got a call and they’re like, ‘You’re a housewife,’ and I was like, ‘Shut up!'” Beauvais recalled, according to a September 27 report from Bossip. “I was screaming at the airport, at the baggage claim actually. People were just looking at me like, ‘Okay, what’s happening with her?'”

While Beauvais had been asked to appear on reality television for years leading up to her addition to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, she always opted against the idea. Now, after years of working as an actress on projects, including Coming to America, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Barbershop 2: Back in Business, The Jamie Foxx Show, and NYPD Blue, Beauvais is ready to show up on set as herself as she embarks on her Bravo TV journey.

Filming on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills began in Los Angeles last month, and so far, Beauvais said everything has been going great. However, because she is well-aware of the drama that often takes place on the set of Housewives shows, she said she’s ready for any potential drama that comes her way.

“Right now everybody’s cool, everybody’s chill, everybody’s welcoming. I definitely have to say that. Everybody’s been really cool with me but I know things may change,” she explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kyle Richards weighed in on the additions of Beauvais and fellow newbie Sutton Stracke to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast earlier this month. During an interview with Us Weekly magazine, Richards said things between her and her new co-stars were “fantastic so far.”

“Just starting to get to know them, but it’s new so, time will tell,” she explained.

Following Lisa Vanderpump’s exit from the show in June, Richards is the longest-running full-time cast member of the series.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will air on Bravo TV sometime next year but a premiere date has not yet been set.