Russian Fitness Model Ekaterina Zueva Tugs At Bikini Bottoms As She Enjoys Pizza Poolside In Mykonos

If her Instagram is to be believed, Ekaterina Zueva is having the time of her life in Greece.

For the past several days, the Russian fitness model has been stunning her fans with snippets of her trip, as The Inquisitr previously pointed out. On Friday, Zueva took to the popular social media platform to share a racy snapshot of herself hanging out poolside in a bikini that puts her fit physique in full evidence.

The photo showed the brunette bombshell kneeling down on a patio couch by a swimming pool in Mykonos — as the geotag paired with her post suggested — while she tugged at her bikini bottoms in a playful manner. In front of her, a large Margherita pizza along with two tall fruity cocktails were waiting to be devoured.

The model was rocking a pale yellow two-piece bathing suit that consisted of a triangle top with spaghetti straps that tied behind the model’s neck, putting her cleavage on full display. Zueva teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottoms that tied up at the sides while sitting high on her hips and lower on the front. This style of bottoms helped accentuate Zueva’s fit physique by highlighting her toned, firm stomach and while showcasing her slender waistline.

As she indicated via the tag included with her post, Zueva was hanging out at Cavo Tagoo Mykonos, a luxurious resort that offers “breathtaking sunset views,” an infinity pool, an aquarium bar, fine dining, admirable architecture, and an overall great vibe, according to the facility’s Instagram.

The post, which Zueva shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, had garnered about 13,000 likes in just a couple of hours of being live on the social media site. The same time frame brought in more than 100 comments to the photo, which is bound to continue raking in more of the same as the day progresses.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Russian bombshell headed for the comments section to praise her beauty and to complement the photo.

“You are [definitely] hotter than the pizza,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a series of fire emoji.

“Ohhhh i really want to go there! Looks epic,” wrote another, adding a heart eyes emoji after the message.

“You’re sooo fit,” a third fan chimed in, following the words with a string of lighting bolt emoji.

After posting this photo, the model also shared another image in which she wore another bikini while in Greece. This time around, she was sporting a black two-piece swimsuit that once again puts her toned bod front and center.