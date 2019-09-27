Sade’s Transgender Son Thanks His Mom In Heartfelt Message & Attaches Rare New Photo Of Her

Sade’s son, Izaak Adu, 23, shared a touching post about his mother on Instagram following his reassignment surgery, per The Daily Mail.

Izaak shared a recent photo with his mom where they appear to be at a restaurant. Her son has his arm wrapped around the ’80s icon who is smiling in the shot. The exotic singer has on a bandana, a denim shirt, and her signature red lipstick.

“It’s been a long hard road but We did it!! We are coming home!!!!” he wrote.

“Thank you for staying by my side these past 6 months Mumma. Thank you for fighting with me to complete the man I am. Thank you for your encouragement when things are hard, for the love you give me. The purest heart. I love you so much. Queen of queens. #mumma #lioness #queen #iloveyou,” Adu continued.

She is notoriously private and hasn’t been seen for years. The 60-year-old hasn’t aged a day and has retained her beauty throughout the years.

Izaak’s post racked up over 13,000 likes within one day, proving to have made an impact. Fans were quick to praise the pair in the comments section.

“This makes my heart melt! So much love in one photo,” one user wrote.

“An iconic duo, we have to STAN,” another shared.

“This is sweet as hell. Your mom is gold,” a third mentioned.

Izaak has shared his journey throughout his Instagram page. In July, he uploaded a photo of him in a hospital bed, explaining the process and how he felt.

As for Sade, she has kept a low profile over the years. Her band, named after her, last released an album in 2010, Soldier of Love. It was their first release in 10 years.

Over the years, they have released the odd song but no new full record has come out of it.

Her career first kick started in 1984 after the release of their debut album, Diamond Life. Since then, they have released five more studio albums – Promise, Stronger Than Pride, Love Deluxe, Lovers Rock, and Soldier of Love.

According to Billboard, they have had two albums peak at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, while all their other releases have charted within the top 10.

Their signature singles “Smooth Operator,” “The Sweetest Taboo,” and “By Your Side” are a few of many to chart on the U.S. Hot 100.

Sade’s classic image is considered timeless as well as her music. Earlier this year, The Inquisitr reported Ciara citing Sade as one of her biggest inspirations with a photo that was reminiscent of the legend.

Sade has an Instagram account which updates fans when they have a new release. The page hasn’t been updated since November 2018, after the release of their last single “The Big Unknown.”