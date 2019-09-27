Halle Berry Smolders In Inspirational Update: ‘You Can Do More Than You Think’

Actress Halle Berry has made a name for herself on the big screen, but she has also made a name for herself in the fitness community. She regularly updates her Instagram with photos from her workout sessions that showcase her fabulous figure. In Friday’s post, the beauty uploaded a collage of snaps in which she seemed to defy her 53 years.

The collage, appearing to be outtakes, showed four snapshots of Halle and her personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, working out together. The photos, shot in the usual style with dimmed lighting, captured the two in motion making it appear as though they were dancing. The snaps showed the two primarily from the waist up in poses that accentuated Halle’s fit physique, including her firm upper arms and shapely shoulders.

In the post, Halle encouraged her followers to embrace aging, and let it inspire them. She also credited photographer Grant Legan for his creative efforts.

Halle’s fans loved the post — and her uplifting message. Many of the comments came from women who told Halle that her messages inspired them.

One follower, who said she was the same age as Halle, told the award-winning actress that loosing her youth and athleticism was tough swallow. Halle took a moment to encourage the fan.

“Don’t swallow it embrace it. It’s a natural part of life. The more you except it the easier it becomes… Trust me,” Halle told her.

One fan told Halle she looked “eternally youthful and beautiful as always.”

That seems to be the case. The actress does appear to be conquering her age. As The Inquisitr reportedly earlier this month, she sent temperatures rising when she shared a photo of her self in a sweaty workout bra.

Fans of the actress will know that she puts in the work to keep her body in tip-top shape. Her Instagram page is a testament to her dedication.

Halle also seems to like sharing the occasional sultry post that gets her followers excited. Earlier in the spring, she uploaded a steamy bathtub shot that got plenty of attention.

The beauty is as committed to sharing positive messages on Instagram as she is her own fitness. Her stories are filled with health and fitness tips, workouts and segments where she answers questions. Considering how busy the actress stays, it’s incredible that she has the time to devote to “Fitness Fridays,” but that is just another reason why her fans love her.

Those wanting to keep up with Halle’s workout and fitness tips shold follow her Instagram account.