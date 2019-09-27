Farrah Abraham Has Dinner With Kim Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban, Teases New Project

Farrah Abraham may be making some money moves. The former Teen Mom OG star was spotted out having dinner with Kim Kardashian’s best friend, Jonathan Cheban this week, and even documented the outing on her Instagram story.

OK! Magazine reports that Farrah stepped out with Jonathan looking stunning in a bright red dress. Abraham’s long-sleeved frock fell just above her knees and flaunted the reality star’s tiny waist and long, lean legs.

Farrah wore her long, brown hair in an elegant updo for the meeting, and accessorized her look with some dangling earrings, bracelets on her wrist, and black heels. She also sported a full face of makeup for the dinner date, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush, a shimmering highlighter, and a dark berry color on her lips.

Meanwhile, Jonathan wore a pair of black skinny jeans, a long-sleeved black shirt and neon pink sneakers. He also wore his signature necklace that reads “Food God” — a nickname he has called himself for his self-proclaimed foodie status.

Farrah’s daughter, Sophia, also joined the pair for dinner. The 10-year-old wore a red dress like her mom which she paired with black sneakers.

The pair teased that they would be working together soon, and later Jonathan revealed that Farrah has been scheduled to be a guest on his podcast next week.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah has been hinting about her interest in returning to Teen Mom OG in the future. However, she may include major demands in order to do so.

“I go out now with the executives of Teen Mom and I hang out with producers. Things must be my way or I don’t come back. I don’t share my seasons with newbies. I’ll come back if it’s OG all the way,” Abraham stated during a recent interview, per Radar Online.

Abraham went on to call out some of the other girls on the show, especially former cast member Bristol Palin and current replacement Cheyenne Floyd.

“It’s been quirky seeing the girls they put in place for me. Seeing how they picture fulfilling my place has been very funny and entertaining to me. No one knows Cheyenne is on the show, let’s be real. That is a joke,” Farrah continued.

