Olivia Culpo Flaunts Gorgeous Curves In Sequined Crop Top & Fringe Mermaid Skirt

Sports Illustrated bombshell Olivia Culpo has been serving some particularly sizzling looks on Instagram as of late. Currently in France for Paris Fashion Week, the gorgeous supermodel heated up Instagram with a slew of steamy shots that left fans practically drooling over her hotness.

Case in point, the Maxim Hot 100 cover girl recently drove followers into a near frenzy after posting an ultra-racy pic that ticked boxes for style, sexiness, and skin-baring. Shared with fans on September 26 immediately after Olivia landed in Paris, the photo saw the Rhode Island-born beauty flashing her ripped abs and quite a bit of underboob while rocking a cape as a top.

Her latest update was also focused on Olivia’s toned midriff. A photo posted on Friday afternoon showed the 2012 Miss Universe winner looking fabulous in a sequined black-and-white crop top and a matching skirt. The elegant ensemble left her incredibly fit midsection completely exposed, treating fans to a glorious view of her tiny waistline and washboard abs.

As Olivia noted in the caption of her post, the stunning Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model wore the stylish ensemble to the Balmain Spring-Summer 2020 runway show on Friday morning. Snapped just as she was about to head out to the swanky fashion event, Olivia looked regal in the dazzling outfit that was covered in countless glittering sequins that sparkled as they caught the light.

The 27-year-old hottie put her hourglass curves on full display in the form-fitting ensemble. Photographed in an elegant-looking interior, most likely her hotel room, Olivia posed with her hand on her hip. She did so as she coquettishly leaned against what appeared to be the open balcony door. The sultry pose emphasized Olivia’s lithe waistline and flat tummy, while also calling attention to her curvy hips.

Maxim‘s sexiest woman cut a seductive yet very sophisticated figure in the sequined co-ord. Boasting a flattering design that played up all of her best assets, the chic ensemble caught the eye with its elaborate geometric pattern which had been traced with a bounty of shiny sequins. The opulent sparkle highlighted Olivia’s sinuous frame, accentuating her dangerous curves.

A trio of black-and-white paintings hung on the wall behind her, complimented her glossy outfit’s palette. So did the monochrome curtain that adorned the balcony door. A large bouquet of pink roses rested in a clear vase on a tabletop to her left, adding a splash of color to the sumptuous picture.

Olivia gave fans a more detailed view of her spectacular outfit in her Instagram Stories. A couple of videos uploaded earlier today revealed that her skirt featured a curve-hugging mermaid design and a fringed trim that offered a glimpse of her chiseled calves. The model completed her glamorous look with a pair of black strappy sandals that perfectly fit into the skin-baring tone of her outfit.

As captivating as her outfit was, Olivia’s glam was on par. The model was all dolled-up for the event as she sported chic cat-eye makeup that also included a shimmering skin-toned eyeshadow, perfectly contoured eyebrows, a touch of artfully applied mascara, and a dab of pink-rose matte lipstick. She styled her tresses with a middle part, displaying her trademark long bob hairstyle.

As expected, Olivia’s sensational look stirred quite the reaction on Instagram. The photo garnered more than 40,000 likes in the first hour of having been posted. In addition, a couple of hundred people stopped by the comments section to praise Olivia for her impeccable sense of style.

“Okay killing it per usual!!! Obsessed with this look,” one person commented on Olivia’s photo.

“Omg this outfit,” wrote a second fan, who also added a heart-eyes emoji to their post.

“Unreal,” penned a third Instagram user, followed by a black-heart emoji that seemed to mirror the color of Olivia’s apparel.

“You look incredible,” read a fourth message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

One of Olivia’s admirers labeled the model as “goddess.” Meanwhile, another fan branded her as “the prettiest girl in town.”

Fans who want to see more of Olivia should follow the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model on Instagram.