Casey Anthony Reportedly Wants To Have Another Child Before It’s Too Late: ‘She Feels Her Clock Ticking’

Casey Anthony is one of the world’s most notorious mothers. The now 33-year-old was embroiled in one of the biggest murder trials in recent history, and became a household name after her daughter Caylee’s disappearance became national news.

People Magazine reports that Casey was cleared of all murder charges in Caylee’s death. However, she is widely thought to be guilty in some capacity for the passing of her 3-year-old little girl, and was even deemed “one of the most hated women in American” by a Florida Department of Corrections spokesperson during the trial.

Now, Casey could be ready to become a mother again. Sources close to her reveal that she’s been thinking about her next step in life, and that she wants to have a family again.

“Marriage, family, the white picket fence. In some ways, that’s very appealing to Casey. She’d want things to be less dysfunctional than the family she had growing up, but she likes the idea of stability,” the insider revealed.

“She feels like her biological clock is ticking. She knows she’s getting older. She’s not the young girl who everyone saw on trial. She’s in her 30s, wondering what to do next, and hoping that she can find some meaning in her life,” the source added.

Last year, Casey’s parents, George and Cindy Anthony, appeared on an episode of The Dr. Oz Show and opened up about rumors of their daughter having a second child.

“Knowing now that she could potentially be a mom again. I hope she does better this time around than what she did last time,” George stated, adding that he wants Casey to make something positive happen with whatever life she has left to live.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey opened up in a sit-down interview back in 2017 to talk about her daughter and the murder trial.

In the bombshell interview, Anthony maintained her innocence, and revealed that she still didn’t know how her daughter died, despite the fact that her defense team claimed Caylee had drowned in the family’s swimming pool and that Casey’s father, George, had played a part in it.

In addition, Casey revealed that she didn’t care what anyone thought about her, because she is okay with herself, adding that she sleeps pretty good at night following all of the drama of her past.

The world may never know how Caylee died, but fans will likely have some very strong opinions if Casey Anthony ever does have a second child.