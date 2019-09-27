XFL Rumors: Draft Dates Now Set And Details Revealed For Training Camps

Things are truly getting real for the next season of the XFL.

Vince McMahon believes that there is more to life than professional wrestling and that is why he’s dipping back into the world of football. The XFL will return in February of 2020 for its second run, and things are truly starting to come together for the new-old league. Now, there are rumors flying around that the XFL Draft has its dates scheduled and some of the details about training camp have finally started to roll out.

A few weeks ago, the XFL revealed the team names and logos for their entire league. This included the eight teams that will start the 2020 season, but there will be more joining the competition as time goes on.

The coaches have been announced and everything seems to be in place, but fans are wanting to know when their team rosters will be filled out. According to the XFL News Hub, the XFL Draft has now been scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 15, and Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

While Vince McMahon, the XFL, or XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck have not yet confirmed this, it does seem possible. The timing is also rather ironic as the next WWE Superstar Draft is scheduled to take place on October 11 and 14, 2019, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

XFL News Hub has this information from sources that reveal a letter came from Luck to the owners and coaches of every team in the league. In it, the dates are revealed for the draft and there is also a schedule for their upcoming training camps.

As of this writing, it is not known if the XFL Draft is going to be televised or shown online, but it is expected to be available for fans to watch. That information will end up being confirmed and detailed once the league is ready to make an official announcement of some kind.

The letter from Oliver Luck also details that a 16-day minicamp is going to begin for all teams on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. The XFL will provide travel, lodging, and meals for all those players attending minicamp which means they won’t have to worry about those added expenses.

Loading...

Players in the XFL are going to be paid every two weeks once minicamp begins and as long as they are on a team’s active roster or Injured Reserve list, they will be paid through the end of the league year. The end of the first league year comes on May 31, 2020.

Other details revealed in the letter include: